Chiz sorry for kin’s busway abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero apologized and said yesterday that a “driver of a family member” was at the wheel of a luxury sport utility vehicle bearing a “7” protocol plate that violated the EDSA bus lane on Thursday.

Escudero said he directed the driver to appear before the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation. He did not name the driver.

“I apologize to the public and my colleagues in the Senate for this oversight. Moving forward, I commit to ensure that the protocol plates entrusted to me are used appropriately, consistent with the provisions of Executive Order No. 56, s. 2024,” Escudero said in a statement, referring to President Marcos’ order regulating the issuance of protocol plates.

Escudero added that the use of the “7” protocol plate, which is reserved for senators, “was unauthorized, as the vehicle was being driven by the driver of a family member. The No. 7 protocol plate was also abused because vehicles with these plates are not allowed to use bus lanes.”

Escudero claimed he does not personally use the protocol plates issued to him and promised to surrender the plates involved in the incident to the LTO.

“I commend the authorities for their vigilance and reiterate my support for government efforts to ensure that traffic rules and regulations in Metro Manila are observed by all,” he said.

Enforcers from the Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) pulled over a black Toyota Land Cruiser along EDSA’s northbound lane near the Ortigas station of the bus carousel.

The car, which had conduction sticker Z4 T812, carried the protocol plate indicating it was issued during the current 19th Congress.

The driver gave his license to an SAICT enforcer but did not roll down the window. While the enforcer was preparing the traffic violation ticket, the driver sped off and left behind the license, which had expired on Thursday, according to the SAICT.