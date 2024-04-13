^

Nation

Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor
This file photo shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has sentenced a woman to four years in prison and ordered her to pay P20,000 in moral damages for uttering degrading remarks to a minor.

In a decision promulgated on Oct. 23, 2023 and released yesterday, the SC’s Second Division denied the petition of Rowena Plasan, who sought to reverse the rulings of the Court of Appeals (CA) and a regional trial court (RTC) that convicted her of child abuse.

In 2013, a case was filed against Plasan before an RTC, alleging that she inflicted emotional abuse and psychological maltreatment on a 16-year-old girl.

The case stemmed from a conversation Plasan shared with a female friend allegedly making fun of the victim’s body.

“Look at the body of (undisclosed). That body is not a virgin anymore. It looks like she has undergone an abortion. They went to (undisclosed), she had an abortion,” Plasan told her friend.

The victim, who was two meters away from Plasan, heard the conversation.

Following the incident, the victim claimed that she felt ashamed and refused to leave their house.

The RTC found Plasan guilty of violating the anti-child abuse law for “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously committing emotional abuse upon (the victim).”

The CA affirmed Plasan’s conviction, prompting her to file the petition before the high court.

In affirming the rulings of the lower courts, the SC said, “It must be emphasized that the subject of Rowena’s remarks, which were expressed in the presence of (the victim), attacked her character, reputation and dignity.”

The SC pointed out that Plasan’s remarks were neither offhand nor provoked by emotional outrage.

The high court also noted that Plasan was not triggered by “any instance immediately prior to the incident that could have justified her conduct and absolved her from liability.”

vuukle comment

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate caught in busway; driver escapes

SUV with ‘7’ plate caught in busway; driver escapes

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A luxury sport utility vehicle bearing the “7” protocol plate, usually reserved for senators, was among those...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The provincial government of Bulacan filed yesterday a motion for reconsideration of a Supreme Court decision that it is...
Nation
fbtw
BI deports Pokwang&rsquo;s ex-partner

BI deports Pokwang’s ex-partner

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has deported comedian Pokwang’s former partner, American actor William Lee O’Brian,...
Nation
fbtw
DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Department of Health has secured around three million doses of vaccines against pertussis.
Nation
fbtw

Davao Norte governor defies suspension order

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib refused to vacate his post even as the Department of the Interior and Local Government served yesterday a 60-day suspension order issued by the Office of the President.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
219 gadgets seized on Day 1 of anti-wang-wang drive

219 gadgets seized on Day 1 of anti-wang-wang drive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 219 blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices were seized by police on the first day of the implementation...
Nation
fbtw
Taal Volcano acts up anew

Taal Volcano acts up anew

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A phreatic eruption occurred in Taal Volcano yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismol...
Nation
fbtw
Plebiscite on creation of 8 BARMM towns set today

Plebiscite on creation of 8 BARMM towns set today

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Residents of 63 barangays in the special geographic area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher slain in Zamboanga del Sur ambush

Teacher slain in Zamboanga del Sur ambush

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A high school teacher was killed in an ambush in Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with