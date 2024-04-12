Motorcycle rider dies in crash

Cris Raborar, 29, was headed toward Mindanao Avenue when he hit a bicycle along the highway in Barangay Bagbag at around 5:40 p.m., police said.

MANILA, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died in a vehicular crash along Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim fell to the ground and was hit by a trailer truck that was traveling in the same direction.

A rescue team brought the victim to the East Avenue Medical Center for medical treatment but he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:12 p.m.

The truck driver and owner of the bicycle were brought to the police district Traffic Sector 2 for investigation.