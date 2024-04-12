Quakes rock Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro

MANILA, Philippines — Two earthquakes struck Eastern Samar and Davao de Oro yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said a magnitude 5.3 quake, with its epicenter located five kilometers south of New Bataan, struck at 11:33 a.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of eight kms.

It was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in New Bataan, Pantukan, Mabini, Nabunturan and Maco in Davao de Oro.

Phivolcs said the shaking was felt at Intensity 4 or moderately strong in Tagum City in Davao del Norte and Bislig in Surigao del Sur.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Manay and Caraga in Davao Oriental and Intensity 2 in Mati, Lupon and Banaybanay in Davao Oriental.

A magnitude 5.1 quake was recorded at 12:20 a.m. around 53 kms southeast of Dolores, Eastern Samar.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was recorded in Can-Avid in Eastern Samar and Dulag in Leyte and Intensity 2 in Alangalang, Abuyog and Hilongos in Leyte.

Phivolcs said damage is not expected due to the quakes, but aftershocks may follow.