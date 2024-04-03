^

Nation

Another shabu dealer linked to BIFF busted

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 1:39pm
Another shabu dealer linked to BIFF busted
The drug dealer related to a slain senior leader of a terrorist group, entrapped on April 1, 2024 in Maguindanao de Sur, is now awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Policemen are tightly guarding a detained cousin of a slain leader of a local terrorist group, who was arrested after selling P170,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday.

The suspect, who was identified by the police and Army officials as Abu Gharib in the meantime while efforts to validate his links with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters are still underway, is now under the joint custody of the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police.

Maguindanao del Sur's police director, Col. Roel Sermese, and Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn separately announced on Wednesday the arrest of the suspect in Barangay Mother Labu-labu in Shariff Aguak after selling P170,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen.

His relatives and traditional Moro datus in Maguindanao del Sur, two of them elected officials in Shariff Saidona Mustapha and Ampatuan towns, told officials of the Army's 6th Infantry Division and reporters that Abu Gharib is a cousin of Abdulkarim Lumbatan Hashim, most known as the Commander Jacket of the outlawed BIFF. Hashim was killed in a shootout in early 2023 with policemen and Army intelligence agents in the bus terminal in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat.

The mother of Abu Gharib and the father of Hashim are cousins, according to the confidential informants.

The BIFF and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, are both known for providing sanctuary to peddlers of shabu and marijuana in exchange for money.

Units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region arrested in separate entrapment operations in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur Cotabato 23 shabu dealers who confessed that they are members of the two terrorist groups in the past 15 months. They were blamed for all deadly bombings in Central Mindanao since 2014. 

vuukle comment

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makati to close roads for Thailand-Philippines food fest

Makati to close roads for Thailand-Philippines food fest

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Makati City government will implement road closures from April 5 to 7 for the Thailand-Philippines Street Food Festi...
Nation
fbtw
Pertussis cases up in Quezon, Negros Occidental

Pertussis cases up in Quezon, Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 14 hours ago
Rising cases of pertussis or ”whooping cough” have been recorded in Quezon province and Negros Occidental.
Nation
fbtw
NPA rebel with P1.2 million bounty falls

NPA rebel with P1.2 million bounty falls

By Roel Pareño | 14 hours ago
A medical staff of the New People’s Army with a P1.2-million bounty on his head was arrested in Sarangani on Monda...
Nation
fbtw
Government arsenal spending up 420 percent but misses production target

Government arsenal spending up 420 percent but misses production target

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Government Arsenal increased its spending in 2023 by 420 percent, but still failed to meet its ammunition production target...
Nation
fbtw
Tagle to parents: Choose &lsquo;spiritually rich&rsquo; Godparents

Tagle to parents: Choose ‘spiritually rich’ Godparents

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Parents should choose “spiritually rich” godparents for their children, noting that their financial status is...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 dead in 7-vehicle smashup

2 dead in 7-vehicle smashup

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
A couple died when a truck sideswiped their tricycle in a seven-vehicle smash-up in this town on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Merchant killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

Merchant killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
 A businessman was shot dead in a busy stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Galakit in Pagalungan,...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize 45 boxes of imported cigarettes in Sulu

Cops seize 45 boxes of imported cigarettes in Sulu

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen on Sunday confiscated 45 large boxes of cigarettes from Indonesia ready for delivery to local buyers. These were found...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Unfinished road works cause EDSA traffic jams&rsquo;

‘Unfinished road works cause EDSA traffic jams’

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Monstrous traffic jams greeted motorists along EDSA and others parts of Metro Manila yesterday – the resumption of work...
Nation
fbtw
Peaceful Holy Week in Metro Manila &ndash; NCRPO

Peaceful Holy Week in Metro Manila – NCRPO

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The crime volume in Metro Manila dropped by 30.42 percent during the Holy Week, according to the National Capital Region Police...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with