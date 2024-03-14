7-year-old girl raped, killed in General Santos City

The body of the slain seven-year-old is now in a mortuary.

COTABATO CITY — A seven-year-old girl, reported missing, was found dead and dumped in a secluded spot in Barangay Conel in General Santos City on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the minor was first reported missing to the General Santos City Police Station 9 last Sunday.

Investigators and intelligence operatives from the General Santos City Police Office said they are certain that the Grade 2 pupil was raped before she was strangled to death using her clothes by her molester.

Personnel of the General Santos CPO and barangay officials found two shirts and two knives in a grassland near where the body of the minor was dumped in Purok 9 in Barangay Conel.

Investigators from the city police and barangay officials in Conel are trying to put closure to what really happened to the victim, who is now in a mortuary.