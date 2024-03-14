^

Nation

7-year-old girl raped, killed in General Santos City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 7:04pm
7-year-old girl raped, killed in General Santos City
The body of the slain seven-year-old is now in a mortuary.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A seven-year-old girl, reported missing, was found dead and dumped in a secluded spot in Barangay Conel in General Santos City on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the minor was first reported missing to the General Santos City Police Station 9 last Sunday.

Investigators and intelligence operatives from the General Santos City Police Office said they are certain that the Grade 2 pupil was raped before she was strangled to death using her clothes by her molester.

Personnel of the General Santos CPO and barangay officials found two shirts and two knives in a grassland near where the body of the minor was dumped in Purok 9 in Barangay Conel.

Investigators from the city police and barangay officials in Conel are trying to put closure to what really happened to the victim, who is now in a mortuary.

vuukle comment

GENERAL SANTOS CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Driver in Skyway crash freed

Driver in Skyway crash freed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The driver of a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle, which collided with a motorcycle rider who counter-flowed on Skyway Stage...
Nation
fbtw
PNP to deploy 34,000 cops for Lent, summer

PNP to deploy 34,000 cops for Lent, summer

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
As thousands are expected to take advantage of the Holy Week and summer break to go on vacations, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA drops appeal on SC ruling

MMDA drops appeal on SC ruling

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would no longer file a motion for the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision...
Nation
fbtw
LTO may resume delivery of driver&rsquo;s license this month

LTO may resume delivery of driver’s license this month

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
With the expected delivery of plastic cards in the coming days, the Land Transportation Office is looking to resume the...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits PGH main building

Fire hits PGH main building

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Dozens of patients were evacuated after a fire broke out at the main building of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
875 held in Tarlac POGO hub raid

875 held in Tarlac POGO hub raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
At least 875 people, 504 of them foreigners, were rounded up in a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Bamban,...
Nation
fbtw
Palawan lawmaker Salvame, 76

Palawan lawmaker Salvame, 76

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Palawan first district Rep. Edgardo Salvame has died. He was 76.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Promote compassion, unity during Ramadan&rsquo;

‘Promote compassion, unity during Ramadan’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
Muslims and Christians should promote compassion, generosity and unity during the observance of the holy month of Ramadan,...
Nation
fbtw
Drug suspect slain in Davao shootout

Drug suspect slain in Davao shootout

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 20 hours ago
A drug suspect was killed in a sting in Davao City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Dilapidated classrooms in remote Moro village fixed

Dilapidated classrooms in remote Moro village fixed

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Children of marginalized members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in a secluded barangay in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with