3 dead in Sarangani pick-up truck, tricycle collision

The wayward pick-up truck that hit a tricycle at a highway in Barangay Tinoto in Maasim town in Sarangani, killing its driver and two passengers on the spot.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two passengers and a driver were killed instantly when a wayward pick-up truck rammed a tricycle head-on at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tinoto in Maasim town in Sarangani before dawn Friday.

The Sarangani Provincial Police Office, in a report on Saturday to Region 12 police director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, said the three tricycle passengers, Loreto Zamora, Jomar Pilon and Erwin Pilon died on the spot from injuries sustained in the accident.

The victims were together in a tricycle driven by one of them, from a beach resort in Maasim, when they were hit by a speeding Toyota Hilux pick-up, driven by Lilian Zamora, from the opposite direction of the highway.

After colliding with the tricycle, Zamora's vehicle swerved towards the side of a highway, damaging a house made only of semi permanent materials.

The accident destroyed the tricycle virtually beyond repair and left Zamora's black pick-up truck badly damaged.