^

Nation

Department of Agriculture chief defends holding 400 gamefowls at NAIA

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Department of Agriculture chief defends holding 400 gamefowls at NAIA
In a statement, Tiu Laurel maintained that the move was a standard precautionary measure taken by BAI to prevent the potential spread of avian influenza to the multibillion-peso Philippine poultry industry.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. came to the rescue of the newly appointed officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) after an importer of 400 gamefowls cried harassment over the decision to prevent the release of the fight roosters.

In a statement, Tiu Laurel maintained that the move was a standard precautionary measure taken by BAI to prevent the potential spread of avian influenza to the multibillion-peso Philippine poultry industry.

“The BAI acted on information received regarding imported breeding stocks from California, one of two states in the US – the other is Ohio – where we had banned importation of birds, including poultry products, due to recent outbreaks of H5N1, a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain,” Tiu Laurel said.

Juan Bacar Jr., consignee of the imported gamefowls, said that the animals have complete papers, including export clearance, veterinary certificate, blood test results and certificate of quarantine as he accused BAI OIC Enrico Miguel Capulong of harassment.

Tiu Laurel appointed Capulong this week, replacing former Paul Limson, who was transferred to the DA-Biotechnology Program Office (BPO).

Two of the 400 imported gamefowls being held by the BAI at Ninoy Aquino International Airport have died, according to Tiu Laurel.

“We’re just being extra careful and vigilant in protecting our poultry industry, not to mention the fast-growing gamefowl breeding sector. The spread of avian influenza from imported birds could immensely damage our poultry sector and could wipe out billions of pesos in investments, endanger thousands of jobs and potentially undermine our food security,” he added.

Tiu Laurel said that as a further biosecurity measure, the BAI conducted a random sampling of 30 heads and tested the gamefowls for bird flu.

He said if test results are negative, the gamefowls can be officially discharged.

In an interview with The STAR, Bacar has vowed to file charges before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Anti-Red Tape Authority for alleged harassment.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
43 Chinese POGO workers deported

43 Chinese POGO workers deported

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Forty-three Chinese who worked for an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Pasay City were deported yesterday, according...
Nation
fbtw
700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Over 700 University of Santo Tomas alumni yesterday signed a petition calling on the UST administration for accountability...
Nation
fbtw
P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1.4 million was seized in Iloilo City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt as truck hits Bulacan post

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
A truck driver and his helper were injured when their vehicle crashed into a post of a boundary arch between this city and Guiguinto town yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Alert order vs Teves out &ndash; DOJ

Alert order vs Teves out – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Two alert list orders have been issued by the Bureau of Immigration against expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cop, 5 NPA rebels slain in Bohol clash

Cop, 5 NPA rebels slain in Bohol clash

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Five New People’s Army rebels, including a ranking NPA member, and a policeman were killed in an encounter in Bilar,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Oil, grease still found in Oriental Mindoro waters&rsquo;

‘Oil, grease still found in Oriental Mindoro waters’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
High concentrations of oil and grease remain off the coast of several towns in Oriental Mindoro a year after the motor tanker...
Nation
fbtw
LGU execs to foreign retirees: Come to Iloilo

LGU execs to foreign retirees: Come to Iloilo

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Foreign tourists, particularly retirees, should consider putting their investment in the country, especially in this cit...
Nation
fbtw
Strong El Ni&ntilde;o to end this month &ndash; Pagasa

Strong El Niño to end this month – Pagasa

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The strong El Niño is seen to end this month, but state meteorologists warned the public that its adverse effects may...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with