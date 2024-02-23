P500K offered for arrest of Koronadal City pawnshop robbers

Images of two of the four men who robbed a pawnshop in Koronadal City, administrative seat of Region 12, were captured by security cameras, now viral on Facebook.

COTABATO CITY — The local government unit of Koronadal City on Friday offered a P500,000 incentive for any information leading to the arrest of four gunmen who robbed a local pawnshop of some P2.5 million worth of jewelries in a daytime heist early this week.

Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena had personally announced over different radio stations that his office had earmarked P500,000 as a reward for any informant who can lead the local police to the location now of the culprits.

The four men, two of them wearing police sports uniforms, casually walked into a branch of the Agencia Brillantes pawnshop along Osmeña Street, Barangay Zone 4 in Koronadal City, disarmed its two security guards at gunpoint, took the jewelries inside glass display racks and walked away.

Images of two of the four robbers were captured by security cameras in business establishments in the surroundings as they approached the pawnshop from one spot along the thoroughfare a few meters away from its exact location.

Ogena, chairperson of the multi-sector Koronadal City Peace and Order Council, said barangay officials are helping the police identify the robbers for prosecution.