Leyte bettor wins P11 million lotto pot

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles said the winner correctly guessed the six-digit winning combination 22-17-01-29-11-16, which had a total jackpot prize of P10.99 million.

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor from Abuyog, Leyte won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Seventy-two other players won P24,000 each for correctly guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The 6/42 Regular Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.