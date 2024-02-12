^

Charges filed vs QC retailer for selling counterfeit sealants

Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 8:39pm
Charges filed vs QC retailer for selling counterfeit sealants

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities recently swooped down on vendors in Novaliches, Quezon City selling counterfeit versions of a popular elastomeric sealant brand.

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation stormed a hardware store after placing it under surveillance for retailing counterfeit Bostik products. The raid, authorities said, led to the confiscation of boxes of fake Bostik elastomeric sealants. 

In a statement, Bostik Philippines said it was startled by the discovery, warning the public about the proliferation of such counterfeit products carrying the name of its sealant brand. 

“The crackdown on counterfeit Bostik products continues as we validate tips and leads that we receive from different platforms. There will be no letup against these products that tarnish the reputation of our company,” the company said. “We thank our retailers and distributors for their continued support for our brand, and we assure them that the crackdown on counterfeit sealants adhesives carrying the name of our brands will be relentless.”

Charges of trademark infringement, among others, have been filed against one suspect to date before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges are the second wave of legal action that the company mounted against individuals selling counterfeit Bostik products, the company said. 

Early this year, the Manila City Prosecutor's Office recommended the filing of charges against three retailers who sold counterfeit Bostik elastomeric sealants at three separate locations in Binondo, Manila.

Individuals who would be found guilty of trademark infringement could be imprisoned from two to five years and be fined at least P200,000 up to P500,000.

Meanwhile, Bostik Philippines assured consumers that the company will continue to work with authorities to seize and remove counterfeit Bostik products from the market, as it encouraged the public to report the presence of suspected fake products.

“As these were made outside our manufacturing facilities, Bostik cannot guarantee its quality, thus jeopardizing the safety of structures where these counterfeit products were used,” the company added. 

“We appeal to the public to bring any suspected counterfeit Bostik product to our attention so we can assess and track the source of these fake elastomeric sealants that taint the name of our brands.”

