Abandoned rebel camp, war items discovered in remote Abra village

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities discovered an abandoned rebel camp and several war supplies in a remote area in Barangay Kili in Tubo town, Abra last Monday.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said that policemen from the 143rd Special Action Company, 14th Special Action Battalion, Abra Police Provincial Office (PPO), Mt. Province Provincial Police Office and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, were conducting a minor Internal Security Operation when they stumbled into the an abandoned camp of New People's Army.

The authorities also found several war items such as one anti-personnel mine (PVC type), two pieces of dynamite, four pieces of detonating cord, one ICOM handheld radio, two ICOM battery chargers, assorted wiring, one solar panel, one Motorola charger, one Nokia charger, two Dynamo and one grease gun.

Several other rebel documents, several communication devices, tools, medicine kits and personal belongings were also taken from the rebel camp, according to Peredo.

All the confiscated materials delivered were taken to the Tubo town municipal police station and Abra police’s Explosives and Ordnance Division (EOD).

Peredo said that policemen on the ground suspect there were other materiel tucked within the general vicinity of the abandoned rebel encampment, prompting continuous operations.