AFP, PNP join peace, development training in CAR

The joint Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police peace and development training in the Cordillera region opened on November 10, 2023

BAGUIO CITY— Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police began enhancing their strategies toward building peace, enhancing security and development in the highland Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of 120 soldiers and policemen joined the 12-day training that opened at the Cordillera police regional headquarters at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet on November 10. It focused on Community Support Program (CSP) and seeks to enhance the capabilities of both the AFP and PNP stationed in the highland region in maintaining peace, security and development initiatives.

“The joint training signifies our dedication to work hand in hand as we recognize the significant role we both play in maintaining peace and development in the region in support of the Local Government Unit”, Philippine Army Col. Virgilio Noora, who spoke during the opening rites of the joint training said.

He explained that “pooling knowledge, experiences, and expertise can result in better approaches for maintaining peace and security while promoting development in CAR.”

Recognizing the dynamic nature of security threats in the region, Northern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca also said that “the joint training ensures both the AFP and PNP in the area to remain adaptable and effective, ensuring that they stay ahead of evolving security challenges."

“The joint training strengthens the capabilities of the Community Support Program Teams to ensure a robust response to security challenges in the region,” he stressed.

The Cordillera police reaffirmed its full support for the joint training and future joint peace and development operations while ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities in the Cordillera region.

Col. Elmer Ragay, deputy regional director for operations of the Cordillera police also said that “the joint training recognizes the importance of collaboration in addressing peace and security challenges in the region, and through this joint training, it seeks to strengthen partnerships by fostering a more coordinated approach to responding to peace and development efforts.”