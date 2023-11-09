LIST: Affected areas of Manila Water’s maintenance on Nov. 9

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers in some areas in the cities of Quezon, San Juan and Marikina will be affected by maintenance operations on Thursday, November 9.

According to the agency, the maintenance will be from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The following are the affected areas during the maintenance.

Quezon City

Parts of Barangay White Plains

Parts of Barangay Bahay Toro

Parts of Barangay San Martin De Porres

San Juan City

Parts of Barangay Salapan

Marikina City (Emergency leak repair)

Parts of Brgy. Nangka (Arayat, Libya, Bagong Slang Fatima, Lourdes, Desamparado, Concepcion, Divina Gracia, Del Carmen, Banahaw, Makling, Ibaya, Iriga, Isarog. Apa, Sierra Madre, Nazarene, Halcon, St. Jude, St. Anthony. St. Mark, Mira Verde, Baracuda, St. Francis, Oooce, Fich, Mira Verde, Holy Child, St. Andrew, St. Lazarus, St. Paul, St. Michael, St. Benedict. St. Luke, St. Thomas, St. Paul, St. Agustin, Golden Rod, Zinio, Alpine, Lily. St. Joseph, Alyssum Azalea Oxford Drive, Cambridge Drive, Kaolin. and St. Mary Elementary School)

The agency has advised the areas affected to “to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity.” — Ian Laqui