LIST: Affected areas of Manila Water’s maintenance on Nov. 9

Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 6:46pm
LIST: Affected areas of Manila Water's maintenance on Nov. 9
Residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, Manila, queue to receive water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers in some areas in the cities of Quezon, San Juan and Marikina will be affected by maintenance operations on Thursday, November 9. 

According to the agency, the maintenance will be from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The following are the affected areas during the maintenance.

Quezon City

  • Parts of Barangay White Plains
  • Parts of Barangay Bahay Toro
  • Parts of Barangay San Martin De Porres

San Juan City

  • Parts of Barangay Salapan

Marikina City (Emergency leak repair)

  • Parts of Brgy. Nangka (Arayat, Libya, Bagong Slang Fatima, Lourdes, Desamparado, Concepcion, Divina Gracia, Del Carmen, Banahaw, Makling, Ibaya, Iriga, Isarog. Apa, Sierra Madre, Nazarene, Halcon, St. Jude, St. Anthony. St. Mark, Mira Verde, Baracuda, St. Francis, Oooce, Fich, Mira Verde, Holy Child, St. Andrew, St. Lazarus, St. Paul, St. Michael, St. Benedict. St. Luke, St. Thomas, St. Paul, St. Agustin, Golden Rod, Zinio, Alpine, Lily. St. Joseph, Alyssum Azalea Oxford Drive, Cambridge Drive, Kaolin. and St. Mary Elementary School)

The agency has advised the areas affected to “to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity.” — Ian Laqui

