3 CAFGUs killed, 3 wounded in Lanao del Sur ambush

The bullet-riddled vehicle carrying the militiamen that gunmen ambushed in a secluded area in Barangay East in Marogong, Lanao del Sur on the morning of April 30, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Three members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit were killed while three others were wounded in an ambush in Marogong town in Lanao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and officials of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in the provincial capital Marawi City, told reporters on Wednesday that the militiamen Richard Dorano, Aljon Claver and Gino Sacare, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were onboard a vehicle, on their way to their detachment near a mini hydroelectric plant of the Matling Industrial and Commercial Corporation in Barangay East, Marogong, when gunmen positioned along the route shot them with M14 and M16 assault rifles, killing all three of them on the spot.

Three other CAFGU members, Marvi Ausan, Aljai Bagalanon and Renegie Culibao, were wounded in the attack, are now in a hospital in nearby Malabang town in Lanao del Sur.

Officials of the Marogong and Malabang municipal police forces who responded to the incident told reporters that the group that perpetrated the ambush immediately ran away towards nearby forested hinterlands.

Tanggawohn said police probers and intelligence operatives have asked help from barangay officials in putting a closure to the incident.