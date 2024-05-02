^

Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Denise Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 12:07pm
Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Denise Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro
Combination photo shows Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo and Vhong Navarro
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — A Taguig court has convicted model Deniece Cornejo, businessman Cedric Lee and others for serious illegal detention for ransom filed by actor-host Vhong Navarro.

In a 94-page decision, Taguig RTC Branch 153 has sentenced Lee, Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Raz to reclusion perpetua, equivalent to 40 years imprisonment, for their involvement in the 2014 case concerning the extortion and assault of Navarro.

Aside from jail time, the RTC also ordered the accused individuals to pay Navarro P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

The court also cancelled the bail bond of the accused.

Cornejo and Raz, who were present during the promulgation of judgment, were promptly detained by the court, according to a GMA News report. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Lee and Guerrero.

It could be recalled that in January 2014, Navarro was brought before the Southern Police District with face injuries after Cornejo filed a complaint for alleged attempted rape of the actor.

During the same month, the National Bureau of Investigation filed serious illegal detention raps against Cornejo and others for the alleged extortion and the beating of Navarro.

In ruling the accused guilty, the Taguig RTC said that the actions against Navarro were part of a scheme to extort money from him, emphasizing the highly irregular circumstances surrounding the gathering of the accused with a police officer shortly after Cornejo and Navarro were supposed to meet.

“It is all too apparent that the accused planned and premeditated to restrain Vhong Navarro to extort money from him. Proof of their agreement is inferred from their conduct before, during and after the commission of the crime disclosing a common understanding between them relative to its commission,” the court’s decision read.

“The acts of Deniece Cornejo, Cedric Lee, Zimmer Raz and Ferdinand Guerrero, when taken together, reveal that they acted in concert with one another and that their acts emanated from the same purpose or common design showing unity in its execution,” it added.

On Feb. 8, 2023, the Supreme Court third division dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Navarro, saying that the Court of Appeals has erred in ordering the Department of Justice to revive the case despite Cornejo’s inconsistent statements. 

RELATED: 'It’s going to be a blessed Christmas': Vhong Navarro to return to 'It's Showtime' after allowed bail for rape

Although Navarro did not attend the promulgation of judgment, his lawyer Alma Mallonga said that the actor welcomed the court’s decision, according to GMA News.

CEDRIC LEE

DENIECE CORNEJO

DENISE CORNEJO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

VHONG NAVARRO
