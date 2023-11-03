^

Nation

Alliance vs vaping takes shape in Baguio

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 10:33pm
Alliance vs vaping takes shape in Baguio
File photo of vape user
Wikimedia Commons / Lindsay Fox

BAGUIO CITY— An alliance between parents and Baguio City universities opposing vape use or vapedemic in the city is being formed.

Parents of students organized themselves into a movement called Parents Against Vape (PAV) and are showing a determined tact to end what they call “a scourge”.

The University of Baguio and the University of the Cordilleras opened their doors to association and briefed the members via a transformative learning tour on policies and strategies in combating the vape menace.

The Smoke-Free Baguio Task Force led by Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong was elated over the support the city's smoke-free and vape-free campaign has been receiving from the different sectors.

"It is exciting to see that PAV's campaign strategy is brewing, fueled by passion on this first day of the parents' convergence,” Magalong said.

“Together, we can create a brighter, smoke-free and therefore healthier generation," the task force said.

Just recently, UC and UB adopted policies prohibiting vape gadgets and cigarettes inside their premises and sneaked in items were immediately confiscated.

The policies seek to curtail these harmful vices in support of the city government's “Smoke-Free Baguio” campaign.

The schools, through their student affairs offices, conducted a ceremonial crushing of the seized items last October 20 in coordination with the Smoke-Free Task Force.  

UC initially destroyed a total of 246 confiscated vape units while UB crushed an almost identical number at 245.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

VAPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Drawing of lots settles ties in Negros BSKE

Drawing of lots settles ties in Negros BSKE

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Drawing of lots will break the ties among 137 candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Oc...
Nation
fbtw
27 'flying voters' nabbed in Maguindanao del Norte

27 'flying voters' nabbed in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections officials and the police are now preparing charges against 27 "flying voters" who were apprehended...
Nation
fbtw
Abra town All Saints' Day evening assassination not BSKE-related &mdash; police

Abra town All Saints' Day evening assassination not BSKE-related — police

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
An All Saints' Day evening assassination in Bucay town in Abra is not poll-related, the Cordillera police said Thur...
Nation
fbtw
Bolivian caught with P47 million cocaine at NAIA

Bolivian caught with P47 million cocaine at NAIA

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
A Bolivian man believed to be a drug courier was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration for allegedly carrying cocaine valued...
Nation
fbtw
Mayon spews lava anew

Mayon spews lava anew

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Mayon Volcano has spewed lava anew, which was accompanied by a series of volcanic earthquakes and tremors, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasay&rsquo;s top cop, 27 others axed over POGO hub

Pasay’s top cop, 27 others axed over POGO hub

By Emmanuel Tupas | A few seconds ago
Pasay City police chief Col. Froilan Uy and 27 other police officers under him were relieved from their posts following a...
Nation
fbtw
PNP official accused of abusing 25 trainees

PNP official accused of abusing 25 trainees

By Emmanuel Tupas | A few seconds ago
A police official assigned in Las Piñas City who allegedly used excessive force in disciplining police trainees was...
Nation
fbtw
Guard takes woman, 3 kids hostage

Guard takes woman, 3 kids hostage

By Ghio Ong | A few seconds ago
A drunk security guard was arrested for taking a woman and her three toddlers hostage in Port Area, Manila on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Use NAIA e-gates, BI urges Pinoy travelers

Use NAIA e-gates, BI urges Pinoy travelers

By Rudy Santos | A few seconds ago
Incoming Filipino travelers should use electronic gates or e-gates upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Nation
fbtw
Events organizer held for P51 million scam

Events organizer held for P51 million scam

By Emmanuel Tupas | A few seconds ago
A woman accused of duping a police officer and a businessman of P51 million through her events company was arrested in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with