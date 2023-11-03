Alliance vs vaping takes shape in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY— An alliance between parents and Baguio City universities opposing vape use or vapedemic in the city is being formed.

Parents of students organized themselves into a movement called Parents Against Vape (PAV) and are showing a determined tact to end what they call “a scourge”.

The University of Baguio and the University of the Cordilleras opened their doors to association and briefed the members via a transformative learning tour on policies and strategies in combating the vape menace.

The Smoke-Free Baguio Task Force led by Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong was elated over the support the city's smoke-free and vape-free campaign has been receiving from the different sectors.

"It is exciting to see that PAV's campaign strategy is brewing, fueled by passion on this first day of the parents' convergence,” Magalong said.

“Together, we can create a brighter, smoke-free and therefore healthier generation," the task force said.

Just recently, UC and UB adopted policies prohibiting vape gadgets and cigarettes inside their premises and sneaked in items were immediately confiscated.

The policies seek to curtail these harmful vices in support of the city government's “Smoke-Free Baguio” campaign.

The schools, through their student affairs offices, conducted a ceremonial crushing of the seized items last October 20 in coordination with the Smoke-Free Task Force.

UC initially destroyed a total of 246 confiscated vape units while UB crushed an almost identical number at 245.