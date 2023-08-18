Court junks raps filed vs ex-broadcaster Sonza

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court dismissed yesterday the illegal recruitment case filed against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.

According to Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Jayrex Bustinera, the complaints lodged against Sonza were dismissed by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 100 due to the complainant’s failure to appear in the hearings.

Despite the dismissal of the case, Bustinera said Sonza is still being held at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas due to other criminal charges filed against the former broadcaster.

Sonza is facing 11 counts of estafa and a libel case before Quezon City courts.