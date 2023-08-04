^

Nation

Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 20 meters

Ramon Efren Lazaro, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 20 meters
The Angat Dam is photographed as its water level continues to decline due to dry season on July 6, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam rose by 20 meters in less than three weeks amid heavy rainfall spawned by Typhoons Egay and Falcon as well as the southwest monsoon.

Angat’s water level was recorded at 198.99 meters as of 8 a.m. yesterday compared to the previous day’s 196.75 meters, records from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office showed.

National Water Resources Board Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. noted that on July 14, the dam’s water elevation was only 178 meters.

“We can say that Angat Dam is now within its normal operating level. This is a good development, especially with our preparation for the possible El Niño phenomenon at the end of the year,” David said.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs. It also provides irrigation to 25,000 hectares of rice fields in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Meanwhile, David said the operators of Ipo and Bustos Dams continued to release water yesterday as the dams reached their spilling levels.

“Based on the report I received, there was mild release of water as rains were still experienced in the watershed, particularly in Ipo Dam,” he said.

Release of water from the dams had been blamed for massive flooding in many areas in Bulacan, which is now under a state of calamity.

ANGAT DAM
