Shawarma Shackâ€™s relief efforts give comfort to typhoon-stricken communities in Ilocos Norte

Shawarma Shack’s relief efforts give comfort to typhoon-stricken communities in Ilocos Norte

VINTAR, Ilocos Norte- Shawarma Shack, in collaboration with the provincial Philippine National Police and the Municipalities of Marcos and Vintar, has been at the forefront of relief operations for the residents affected by Super Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Norte.

The relief efforts have been instrumental in bringing aid to those who have been impacted by this super typhoon.

Photo Release (From left) Shawarma Shack Maketing Manager Ervin Andaya with Vintar Councilor Carlito Rasdas (center) and Vintar Police Chief PCpt. Roi Ordonio before the distribution of relief food packs and drinking water.

On August 1, under the direction of CEO Walther Buenavista and COO Patricia Collantes-Buenavista with head of Marketing and Communications Ervin Andaya, Shawarma Shack has worked with Provincial Director PCol. Julius Suriben in coordination with Mayor Antonio Mariano of Marcos and Mayor Richard Degala of Vintar to help ensure a well-coordinated and successful response as Super Typhoon Egay wreaked havoc in the North Luzon region.

The company's assistance efforts have reached Ilocos Norte barangays by working closely with the officials of both provincial and local governments, providing the affected populations with food packs and clean drinking water they need.

Photo Release The recipients from of food packs from Shawarma Shack.

The relief efforts in Ilocos Norte have not only provided crucial aid but have also gave comfort to those impacted by the typhoon.

This has been possible through Shawarma Shack Cares Foundation. For every product bought from them, a peso will be given to its fund.

The company will continue to be of a helping hand to others in its efforts to serve and be a testament to the effectiveness of group effort in delivering aid in emergency situations.

Disclaimer: This sponsored post is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.