^

Nation

Shawarma Shack’s relief efforts give comfort to typhoon-stricken communities in Ilocos Norte

Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 2:00pm
Shawarma Shackâ€™s relief efforts give comfort to typhoon-stricken communities in Ilocos Norte
Vintar Police Chief, PCpt. Roi Ordonio helps distribute the food packs and drinking water.
Photo Release

VINTAR, Ilocos Norte- Shawarma Shack, in collaboration with the provincial Philippine National Police and the Municipalities of Marcos and Vintar, has been at the forefront of relief operations for the residents affected by Super Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Norte.

The relief efforts have been instrumental in bringing aid to those who have been impacted by this super typhoon.

(From left) Shawarma Shack Maketing Manager Ervin Andaya with Vintar Councilor Carlito Rasdas (center) and Vintar Police Chief PCpt. Roi Ordonio before the distribution of relief food packs and drinking water.
Photo Release

On August 1, under the direction of CEO Walther Buenavista and COO Patricia Collantes-Buenavista with head of Marketing and Communications Ervin Andaya, Shawarma Shack has worked with Provincial Director PCol. Julius Suriben in coordination with Mayor Antonio Mariano of Marcos and Mayor Richard Degala of Vintar to help ensure a well-coordinated and successful response as Super Typhoon Egay wreaked havoc in the North Luzon region.

The company's assistance efforts have reached Ilocos Norte barangays by working closely with the officials of both provincial and local governments, providing the affected populations with food packs and clean drinking water they need.

The recipients from of food packs from Shawarma Shack.
Photo Release

The relief efforts in Ilocos Norte have not only provided crucial aid but have also gave comfort to those impacted by the typhoon.

This has been possible through Shawarma Shack Cares Foundation. For every product bought from them, a peso will be given to its fund.

The company will continue to be of a helping hand to others in its efforts to serve and be a testament to the effectiveness of group effort in delivering aid in emergency situations.

 

Disclaimer: This sponsored post is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

vuukle comment

SHAWARMA SHACK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SC junks celebrity doctor’s plea vs 7-year prison term

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has denied a petition of celebrity cosmetic surgeon Joel Mendez to annul a Quezon City court’s decision sentencing him to seven years in prison for failing to remit more than P1.8 million...
Nation
fbtw

2 cops cleared of theft at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Two police officers who were earlier relieved due to allegations they took money from a pouch left behind by an arriving passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 were cleared of wrongdoing...
Nation
fbtw

10 inmates who testified vs De Lima moved to Sablayan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Ten inmates who testified against former senator Leila de Lima in one her drug cases have been transferred from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro.
Nation
fbtw

3 officers axed for slipping tobacco, drugs into Bilibid

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Three Bureau of Corrections personnel were dismissed from service years after they were caught slipping tobacco and illegal drugs into the New Bilibid Prison.
Nation
fbtw
Falcon rains raise Angat Dam water level

Falcon rains raise Angat Dam water level

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
Rains brought by Typhoon Falcon and enhanced by the southwest monsoon raised the water level in Angat Dam by almost a meter...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

P4.37 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P4.37 million was confiscated in anti-narcotics operations in Iloilo City and Barotac Viejo on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Man, 69, wanted for rape falls

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A 69-year-old man wanted for rape in Camarines Norte was arrested in San Pablo City in this province on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Ethnic Tedurays displaced by arson attack; worship site razed

Ethnic Tedurays displaced by arson attack; worship site razed

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Authorities are hunting down the gunmen who burned down a decades-old historic worship site and houses of non-Moro ethnic...
Nation
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

1 day ago
Classes and government offices in several provinces remain suspended on Tuesday due to Typhoon Falcon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with