1 dead, 2 hurt in Tondo shooting

MANILA, Philippines — A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

Witnesses told police they saw Marian Escanilla, 39, talking with an unidentified man at an alley in Isla Puting Bato at around 9:45 a.m.

The witnesses said they heard three consecutive gunshots and later found Escanilla’s body.

Jolo Aberte, 46, and Ariel Layam, 43, were wounded when they were struck by stray bullets during the attack. They were brought to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Probers have yet to identify the assailant and his motive.