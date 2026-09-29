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LTFRB move on fare adjustments welcomed amid high fuel costs

Philstar.com
September 29, 2026 | 8:23pm
LTFRB move on fare adjustments welcomed amid high fuel costs

MANILA, Philippines — A transport group has expressed its gratitude to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for taking decisive action to approve and implement the necessary fare adjustment for Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers and other public transport sectors.

The United Transportation Coalition Philippines Inc. (UTCPI) emphasizes that the LTFRB’s positive ruling comes as a vital lifeline for thousands of hardworking Filipino drivers across the nation. 

According to the group, drivers have been absorbed severe financial strain caused by the relentless increase in global petroleum prices, alongside urban traffic gridlock which increases fuel consumption and shrinks drivers’ take-home pay.

Years of petitions, formal hearings and constructive stakeholder consultations have finally paid off with the LTFRB’s approval, as this decision directly addresses the daily economic struggles of drivers to stabilize their incomes and securing the sustainability of ride-hailing services, UTCPI said.

“Bilang libo-libong tsuper na kumakayod sa kalsada, hiling lamang namin na patuloy kaming pakinggan ng pamahalaan sa pagpapaunlad at pagpapatibay ng pampublikong transportasyon,” UTCPI President Lisza Buscaino-Redulla said. “Bawat araw na naaantala ang ganitong tugon ay bawas sa naiuuwi namin sa aming pamilya, kaya umaasa kaming mapapanatili ang adjustment na ito.”

While warmly welcoming this milestone approval, UTCPI also reaches out directly to the commuting public for understanding and patience, cognizant that passengers are also dealing with the rising cost of living, household expenses, and basic goods. 

“Ang nais lamang namin ay manatiling patas ang kita ng bawat tsuper, upang patuloy kaming makapaghatid ng ligtas, maayos at maaasahang serbisyo,” Buscaino-Redulla added.

Moving forward, UTCPI said it will keep a close watch on fuel price trends and their ongoing impact on drivers’ daily earnings. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a close, constructive partnership with the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation to ensure that future transport policies remain balanced, fair, and responsive to the needs of both drivers and commuters alike. (Contributed story)

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