LRT2 trains on provisional service after fire affects Recto station

Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 11:00am
The Light Rail Transit Authority said due to the train, the connecting bridge between Recto Station and LRT-1 Doroteo Jose Station are currently not passable.
LRTA Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority said Sunday morning that it will implement provisionary service in LRT-2 following the fire that hit a residential area in Manila, near the Recto station.

As of 11:21, the LRTA said in an updated advisory that trains will only run from Antipolo station to Legarda station, and back.

It said that they are conducting clearing and safety assessment at the Recto station.

“The power supply system and signaling system components of the said station were affected by the fire, that’s why there are no trips at Legarda and Pureza stations,” the LRTA said in Filipino.

The fire also affected the bridge connecting Recto Station and Doroteo Jose station of the LRT-1, rendering it temporarily not passable.

The STAR reported that a fire hit a residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila, affecting houses on Oroquieta street, before dawn Sunday. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the fire under control at around 6:40 a.m.

It added that the fire displaced around 1,200 families were displaced due to the incident, and caused an estimated damage to properties worth P1.5 million. — with reports from The Philippine STAR

