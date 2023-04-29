BFAR: Fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro stays

MANILA, Philippines — There is no time frame on when the fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro can be lifted despite claims by an oil spill expert that fish from areas affected by the oil slick are safe for consumption.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) spokesperson Nazario Briguera said the decision to lift the fishing ban will depend on test results on fish samples.

“I cannot give a definite period. Our recommendation will be based on the result of the study in the laboratory. That (lifting of the fishing ban) is also our hope for fisherfolk, to be able to return to their livelihood,” Briguera said.

Hernando Bacosa, oil spill lead expert of the Department of Science and Technology, cited a study in the United States following the deepwater oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 where up to 8,000 fish were sampled and declared safe for human consumption.

Bacosa noted that 800 million liters of oil were spilled in the Gulf of Mexico compared to 900,000 liters in Oriental Mindoro.

However, Briguera said BFAR ”cannot compromise the safety of the public.”

”We are continuously monitoring the water, including fish samples, to make sure that it is safe for fishermen to go fishing,” he said.

Briguera said polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or PAH found in fish in areas hit by the oil spill may cause cancer if consumed for a long time.

BFAR has allowed fishing activities in Caluya, Antique after fish samples showed no signs of oil tainting through organoleptic analyses.

The bureau said fishing outside the reef zone of affected areas off Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo and adjacent deeper waters are allowed.

At the same time, BFAR said shellfish and seaweed harvesting in affected areas should be prohibited as these may have higher exposure to oil spill contaminants.