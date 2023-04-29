^

Nation

BFAR: Fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro stays

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2023 | 12:00am
BFAR: Fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro stays

MANILA, Philippines — There is no time frame on when the fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro can be lifted despite claims by an oil spill expert that fish from areas affected by the oil slick are safe for consumption.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) spokesperson Nazario Briguera said the decision to lift the fishing ban will depend on test results on fish samples.

“I cannot give a definite period. Our recommendation will be based on the result of the study in the laboratory. That (lifting of the fishing ban) is also our hope for fisherfolk, to be able to return to their livelihood,” Briguera said.

Hernando Bacosa, oil spill lead expert of the Department of Science and Technology, cited a study in the United States following the deepwater oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 where up to 8,000 fish were sampled and declared safe for human consumption.

Bacosa noted that 800 million liters of oil were spilled in the Gulf of Mexico compared to 900,000 liters in Oriental Mindoro.

However, Briguera said BFAR ”cannot compromise the safety of the public.”

”We are continuously monitoring the water, including fish samples, to make sure that it is safe for  fishermen to go fishing,” he said.

Briguera said polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or PAH found in fish in areas hit by the oil spill may cause cancer if consumed for a long time.

BFAR has allowed fishing activities in Caluya, Antique after fish samples showed no signs of oil tainting through organoleptic analyses.

The bureau said fishing outside the reef zone of affected areas off Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo and adjacent deeper waters are allowed.

At the same time, BFAR said shellfish and seaweed harvesting in affected areas should be prohibited as these may have higher exposure to oil spill contaminants.

BAN

FISH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Instead of transport and traffic updates, a Facebook page formerly controlled by the local government of Davao City is now...
Nation
fbtw
As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH says masks not a must

As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH says masks not a must

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 days ago
The Department of Health yesterday disputed circulating reports on the revival of the mandatory face mask policy in the National...
Nation
fbtw

MMDA: No changes in number coding

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has not made any changes in the number coding scheme.
Nation
fbtw
Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16

Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16

1 day ago
Parts of Metro Manila and Cavite will experience water service interruptions daily starting this week until May 16, 2023,...
Nation
fbtw
3 Filipinos dead in Taiwan fire &ndash; Bello

3 Filipinos dead in Taiwan fire – Bello

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Three Filipinos died and five others were injured after a fire struck a food factory in Taiwan, Manila Economic and Cultural...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-isolation in the movies

Self-isolation in the movies

By Fiel Estrella | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Our days in quarantine have been compared to post-apocalyptic dystopia and endless time loops — but how do movies actually...
Nation
fbtw
The Strokes have paved the way for a &lsquo;New Abnormal&rsquo;

The Strokes have paved the way for a ‘New Abnormal’

By Fiel Estrella | April 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven years after ‘Comedown Machine,’ The Strokes have finally released their sixth album — and it couldn’t...
Nation
fbtw
How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
On recently launched website Dima, customers of all ages (though take note: minors require valid prescriptions from physicians)...
Nation
fbtw
River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
With his band Aleka’s Attic, River Phoenix advocated for what he believed in and carved out a cult following without...
Nation
fbtw
Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

By Margarita Buenaventura | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The world is scrambling to “flatten the curve” — that is, to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases...
Nation
fbtw
What &lsquo;solusyong medikal&rsquo; really means for every Filipino

What ‘solusyong medikal’ really means for every Filipino

By Fiel Estrella | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A week of Metro Manila in quarantine raises concerns as to how ill-prepared the country is for a pandemic like COVID-19 —...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with