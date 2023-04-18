3 killed in Zamboanga grenade blast

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two militiamen and a woman were killed when a grenade exploded in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday.

Diego Barnido, his younger brother Benefrancis and their relative Sabina died at the scene of the incident that occurred at their house in Barangay Lawigan, according to the Zamboanga del Norte police.

The Barnido brothers were reportedly members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit-Civilian Active Auxiliary.

Neighbors told police they heard the Barnidos arguing before the explosion occurred.

Probers expressed belief that one of the siblings owned the grenade.

Meanwhile, in Sultan Kudarat, six persons were wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a bus in Isulan town.

The bus, owned by the Husky Line, had just arrived at the terminal in Barangay Kalawag when the explosion occurred at past noon, according to Maj. Andre Linao, acting spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command.

The wounded passengers were taken to the Sultan Kudarat Hospital for treatment. – Roel Pareño