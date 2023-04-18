^

Nation

3 killed in Zamboanga grenade blast

John Unson - The Philippine Star
April 18, 2023 | 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two militiamen and a woman were killed when a grenade exploded in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday.

Diego Barnido, his younger brother Benefrancis and their relative Sabina died at the scene of the incident that occurred at their house in Barangay Lawigan, according to the Zamboanga del Norte police.

The Barnido brothers were reportedly members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit-Civilian Active Auxiliary.

Neighbors told police they heard the Barnidos arguing before the explosion occurred.

Probers expressed belief that one of the siblings owned the grenade.

Meanwhile, in Sultan Kudarat, six persons were wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a bus in Isulan town.

The bus, owned by the Husky Line, had just arrived at the terminal in Barangay Kalawag when the explosion occurred at past noon, according to Maj. Andre Linao, acting spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command.

The wounded passengers were taken to the Sultan Kudarat Hospital for treatment. – Roel Pareño

GRENADE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manila eyes mandatory use of face masks

Manila eyes mandatory use of face masks

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The city government of Manila may review its policy on the use of face masks after it observed a surge in COVID-19 casees,...
Nation
fbtw
Enforcers to wear body cams for single ticketing system

Enforcers to wear body cams for single ticketing system

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Traffic enforcers will wear body cameras once the single ticketing system is enforced in Metro Manila on May 2, an official...
Nation
fbtw
LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

By Romina Cabrera | 3 days ago
The Land Transportation Office will start enforcing its price cap for driving lessons today.
Nation
fbtw
Antique town mayor gets 8 years for rice mill deal

Antique town mayor gets 8 years for rice mill deal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced the mayor and vice mayor of Patnongon town in Antique to eight years in prison in connection...
Nation
fbtw
Week-long water interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite

Week-long water interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite

1 day ago
Parts of Metro Manila and Cavite will experience a week-long interruption in water services starting Sunday, following an...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila up 7.2% &ndash; OCTA

COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila up 7.2% – OCTA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 45 minutes ago
The National Capital Region and several provinces recorded higher COVID positivity rates in the past week, the independent...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima drug case now up for decision

De Lima drug case now up for decision

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 45 minutes ago
One of the two remaining drug cases filed against Leila de Lima has been submitted for decision, the former senator’s...
Nation
fbtw
BOC seizes P150 million smuggled agricultural goods

BOC seizes P150 million smuggled agricultural goods

By Evelyn Macairan | 45 minutes ago
A series of raids on six warehouses in Metro Manila resulted in the confiscation of at least P150 million worth of agricultural...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Bukidnon lawmaker gets 187 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Ex-Bukidnon lawmaker gets 187 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 45 minutes ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a former congressman in Bukidnon to 187 years in prison in connection with the alleged misuse...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Oil spill cleanup now 78% complete&rsquo;

‘Oil spill cleanup now 78% complete’

By Evelyn Macairan | 45 minutes ago
After a month and a half of continued operations, the oil spill cleanup along the shore of Oriental Mindoro is now 78 percent...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with