Lanao del Sur governor: No â€˜ridoâ€™ in ambush

Lanao del Sur governor: No ‘rido’ in ambush

Adiong is still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in this city.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. has spoken about the attack that left him and another man wounded as well as four others killed.

Adiong is still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in this city.

He said that initially he didn’t know that they were being attacked as they were traveling along a secluded place in Barangay Delimbayan in Maguing town.

“I thought it was raining and was wondering why the drops were big. My companion said that those were not raindrops and that we were being ambush. I said keep driving until we can reach a safe place,” Adiong said in Filipino.

In an interview with News 5, Adiong dismissed the possibility that a “rido” or clan war was the motive for the attack.

“Our families have no enemies. Our political rivals are not personal enemies. After elections, we are still friends,” he said.

Despite the ambush, the governor remains firm on his stance in fighting illegal drugs in his province.

“I am not scared to fight illegal drugs. If I will be scared, who will protect the people of Lanao del Sur and our fellow Filipinos?” he asked.

Bangsamoro police director Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon has confirmed the death of a certain “Otin,” believed to be the lookout during the ambush.

The suspect was said to be a relative of one of the persons of interest in the police investigation of the incident, Guyguyon said.

He said intelligence reports indicated that the suspect was a relative of an alias “Fighter,” leader of an armed group involved in kidnapping, shooting and illegal drugs.

Earlier, police said a drug syndicate could be behind the attack on Adiong.