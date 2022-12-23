MMDA suspends number coding scheme for holidays

Manila Police District (MPD) officers and traffic enforcers of the Manila Traffic And Parking Bureau (MTPB) managed the traffic along UN Avenue in Manila on September 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has suspended the implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number coding scheme for the holidays.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared December 26, the day after Christmas, as a special non-working day nationwide to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

In an advisory issued Friday morning, the MMDA said that the suspension of number coding covers December 25 to 26, Rizal Day on December 30, and January 2.

Number Coding is automatically lifted in Metro Manila during regular holidays.

Train lines have also announced alternative operation hours ahead of the holidays.

The MMDA advised motorists and commuters to plan out alternate routes ahead of time. — Franco Luna