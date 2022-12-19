MRT-3 announces holiday operating schedule

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation announced that operating hours of the MRT-3 will be shortened on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The last trains from both ends of the MRT-3 line are scheduled to leave earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the last trip from North Avenue slated to leave at 7:48 p.m. and the last trip from Taft Avenue plotted to leave at 8:26 p.m.

The MRT-3 will be running on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will open two hours later than the regular schedule with the first trip from both ends of the line scheduled to depart at 6:30 a.m.

Regular operating hours are scheduled on Rizal Day, December 30, and January 2, 2023.

Outside of these holidays, the MRT-3 will be operating on regular hours with the first train from North Avenue leaving at 4:36 a.m. and the last train leaving at 9:30 p.m., while the first train from Taft Avenue leaves at 5:18 a.m. and the last train leaves at 10:11 p.m. — Xave Gregorio