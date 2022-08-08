^

18 rescued as boat sinks off Sulu

John Unson - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2022 | 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Eighteen people were rescued from a motorized boat that capsized in the waters off Maimbung town in Sulu on Saturday.

The survivors, who were residents of Talipao, were on their way to Tapul Island when they figured in the accident, according to a statement issued by the Sulu disaster risk reduction and management office.

Ten of the survivors were minors. No one was reported injured in the accident.

Personnel of the local disaster office, the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion, the Philippine Coast Guard and the local government of Maimbung responded to the scene of the accident.

After undergoing medical checkup, the survivors were reunited with their families.

BOAT
Philstar
