Drilon thanks SoKor government, DPWH for Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge  

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Franklin Drilon has expressed gratitude to the South Korean government for its assistance in the construction of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge project.

He made the statement after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that two groups have qualified to submit their bids, which signaled that the long delayed project is pushing through.

A report from Panay News showed that South Korea-based Yoshin Co. and Sambo Engineering and Construction Co. are expected to submit their bid proposals for the detailed engineering design (DED) by Sept. 23.

Citing information from DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain, Drilon said the notice to proceed is expected by December and the DED will be finished in 20 months.

The DED will be funded under a loan worth P3.3 billion to be extended by the Korea Export-Import Bank. The loan will be payable in 40 years without interest.

The project involves the construction of 32.47-kilometer bridge, including two sea-crossing bridges spanning five kilometers for the Panay-Guimaras segment and 13.11 kilometers for the Guimaras-Negros section.

“I am glad about this development. I thank the DPWH and the Korean government for their assistance. This bridge is a lifelong aspiration of the people of Panay, Guimaras and Negros,” Drilon said.

“It will not only cut travel time among these islands, it will also change the lives and the future of the people of Western Visayas,” he added.

FRANKLIN DRILON
Philstar
