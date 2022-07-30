Bangsamoro police probing on murder of Ateneo gunmanâ€™s patriarch

^

Bangsamoro police probing on murder of Ateneo gunman’s patriarch

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 5:38pm
Personnel of the Basilan Provincial Police Office have been deployed in strategic spots in Lamitan City.
CAMP SK. PENDATUN, Maguindanao — Probers from the Lamitan City and Basilan provincial police offices have fused ranks to hasten efforts of identifying the killers of Rolando Yumol, father of the shooter in the deadly Ateneo de Manila University attack, killed on Friday,

“We are, meantime, calling on residents of Lamitan City and the immediate family and relatives of the slain Mr. Yumol to give investigators enough time to identify who his killers were,” Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Bangsamoro regional police, said Saturday.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region here has sent a team to Lamitan City to help in the investigation. Lamitan City is in Basilan, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region.

Cabalona said he has also directed the Basilan Provincial Police Office to tighten security in Lamitan City following the fatal shooting of the patriarch of the Yumol family, shot dead by men riding a motorcycle together on Friday morning.

The slain Yumol’s son, Chao Tiao, is now facing criminal cases in connection with his having killed with a pistol on Sunday former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and security guard Jeneven Bandiala inside the campus of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. 

