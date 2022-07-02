P406k worth of illegal LPG tanks impounded in 1st half of 2022

This composite photo shows two raids conducted in the first half of 2022 as part of LPG brand's crack down on malicious sources of counterfeit and substandard LPG products.

MANILA, Philippines — In its crackdown against the illegal trading of fake liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Solane, one of the country’s leading LPG brands, conducted 14 raid operations during the first half of the year, confiscating over P406,510 worth of inauthentic LPG tanks.

In a statement, Solane said that the raid operations are part of the company’s bid to prevent fire-related incidents amid the rise of substandard and counterfeit LPG products, due to the major increase in oil prices.

For three consecutive months starting February, prices of LPG have continued to soar due to major price hikes in oil and fuel. During the months of May and June, however, consumers have enjoyed a downward rate of P5.80 kg to P5.91 kg or P879.20 to P1107.09 per 11-kilogram of household LPG.

Retailers are seeing another LPG price cut for the month of July.

On top of the 146 illegally obtained LPG tanks during the first quarter of the year, Solane seized another 37 tanks worth P84,400 in buy-bust operations in Camarines Sur and Albay last April.

Aside from the fake LPG products, Solane also confiscated other pieces of evidence such as marked money and a six-wheeler truck van during their raid operations in different municipalities. Together with the arrested individuals, they were all taken to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of each local government.

In 2021, Solane impounded 1,486 tanks from illegal retailers, amounting to P4,012,200. This year, the local LPG brand conducted different raid operations in several areas in Metro Manila, Camarines Norte, Cagayan, Sorsogon and Quirino.

Fight against fire-free kitchens

In its statement, Solane conveyed its commitment to mitigating the risk of explosions, gas leaks and other fire-related incidents by intercepting malicious distributors and illegal retailers from selling counterfeit LPG products.

The local company also declared its willingness to help the government in the implementation of LPG Industry Regulation Act or LPG Law, which was signed last year. The LPG Law will ensure the protection of consumers against malpractices and will impose tighter sanctions on illegal refillers of LPG tanks.

The local LPG brand emphasized its goal to provide Filipinos with easier access to safe, trusted and reliable kitchen fuel as an affordable way to combat the soaring prices of oil and fuel products.

Last year, it launched Solane Sakto, a new cylinder tank that has 1.4 kilograms of LPG. This new size of LPG tank is available in several areas including Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Samar and Mindanao, and is eyed to be offered in more areas across the country.

Solane reminded its customers to keep an eye on fake LPG products. In 2021, the company released a safety seal called “Bioseal”, a biodegradable plastic seal to help people “identify verified Solane tanks from dangerous counterfeits that could lead to (fire) accidents.” — Intern, Regina Adolfo

