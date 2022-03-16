Slight rise in Baguio COVID-19 cases seen as restrictions ease

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The number of COVID cases in this city is expected to slightly increase amid heightened mobility with the easing of quarantine restrictions, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

However, he expressed confidence that the uptick in cases would not reach or cross the baseline to affect the alert level in the city.

“As of now our cases are way below the threshold, but we expect a slight increase in the next 10 days. We are okay as long as the number does not intersect the baseline otherwise that will be a red flag,” he said.

The cap in daily visitor arrivals in the city was placed at 9,000, an indication that tourism is picking up after it was placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1.

City health officer Dr. Rowena Galpo said the number of daily average cases from Feb. 27 to March 5 was recorded at four compared to the previous week’s 13.

Galpo said the positivity rate also went down from 3.1 percent to 2.28 percent.

The weekly infection growth rate has remained less than one percent in the past six weeks.

The average daily attack rate and two-week growth rate remained low at 2.6 per 100,000 people and -78 percent, respectively.

Hospital care utilization slightly increased from 21.71 to 26.97 percent.

Isolation facility bed occupancy dipped to 0.83 percent from 3.01 percent.