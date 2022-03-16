^

Nation

Slight rise in Baguio COVID-19 cases seen as restrictions ease

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The number of COVID cases in this city is expected to slightly increase amid heightened mobility with the easing of quarantine restrictions, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

However, he expressed confidence that the uptick in cases would not reach or cross the baseline to affect the alert level in the city.

“As of now our cases are way below the threshold, but we expect a slight increase in the next 10 days. We are okay as long as the number does not intersect the baseline otherwise that will be a red flag,” he said.

The cap in daily visitor arrivals in the city was placed at 9,000, an indication that tourism is picking  up after it was placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1.

City health officer Dr. Rowena Galpo said the number of daily average cases from Feb. 27 to March 5 was recorded at four compared to the previous week’s 13.

Galpo said the positivity rate also went down from 3.1 percent to 2.28 percent.

The weekly infection growth rate has remained less than one percent in the past six weeks.

The average daily attack rate and two-week growth rate remained low at 2.6 per 100,000 people and -78 percent, respectively.

Hospital care utilization slightly increased from 21.71 to 26.97 percent.

Isolation facility bed occupancy dipped to 0.83 percent from 3.01 percent.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines, Canada to sign labor agreements
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 days ago
Jobs will be available for Filipino workers in Canada, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced last week.
Nation
fbtw
Northern Samar governor, local officials endorse Robredo

Northern Samar governor, local officials endorse Robredo

12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo gained the support of another local official for her 2022 bid, this time from Northern Samar Governor...
Nation
fbtw
5 Pinoys barred from leaving Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 4 days ago
Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 prevented five Filipinos, possible victims of human trafficking, from leaving for Libya on March 6.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
An ex-military officer, a former sexy actress and their three companions were arrested in a drug sting in Quezon City, which...
Nation
fbtw
Red Cross starts vax for 5 to 11 years old

Red Cross starts vax for 5 to 11 years old

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Philippine Red Cross has started vaccinating against COVID-19 children aged five to 11, PRC chairman and Sen. Richard...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Mandaluyong to put up protection center
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Mandaluyong City will soon have its own facility that will cater to abused women, children and members of the LGBTQ, Mayor Menchie Abalos announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Slight rise in Baguio COVID-19 cases seen as restrictions ease
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The number of COVID cases in this city is expected to slightly increase amid heightened mobility with the easing of quarantine restrictions, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
Nation
fbtw
DENR OKs use of fallen trees in typhoon-hit areas
By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Trees uprooted or felled by strong winds or damaged by fire can now be used to boost rehabilitation works in areas affected by recent typhoons.
Nation
fbtw
P12 billion shabu seized in Quezon town
By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
An estimated P12-billion worth of shabu, said to be pulled from the sea, was seized by authorities in Quezon province early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
1,830 gun ban violators nabbed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Up to 1,830 people nationwide have been arrested for violating the election gun ban, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with