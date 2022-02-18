Lawyers' group formed to help Benguet farmers

Farmers load sacks of harvested lettuce onto a van in Sto. Niño, Tublay Benguet in July 2020 for delivery to a trading post in La Trinidad, Benguet.

BENGUET, Philippines — "Illegal importation is just a tip of the iceberg of problems hounding our farmers, the very reason why we founded Lawyers for Farmers," Richard Kilaan declared Friday at the launch of the advocacy group.

"We basically want to help our farmers in particular and the agricultural sector in general," he said.

LFF is composed of lawyers and other volunteers for farmers' rights and for legal initiatives to inform, educate and empower farmers. The group will assist farmers with litigation, legal awareness training and participation in policy intervention and campaigns.

Kilaan said that many farmers in Benguet do not have access to legal services, a fact that LFF plans to change. "The Benguet farmers need help, we are here to help," he said.

"We would like to encourage other lawyers to join hands with Lawyers for Farmers in these endeavors, let us defend out farmers from oppression and unfair competition," he added.

The group is opening an office at the Taraki Bldg in La Trinidad to serve farmers' needs and to accept lawyers and other volunteers who want to help.