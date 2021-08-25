QC government: Vaccines helped prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization

Residents wait for their turn to get a shot of Sinovac vaccine at the cinema area of a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Data on the COVID-19 situation in Quezon City found that most active cases are unvaccinated people, the city government said Wednesday as it encouraged more residents to get vaccinated.

In a statement, the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit reported that out of the 8,159 total active cases from August 8-21, 2021, 5,735 or 70% were not vaccinated while just 1,416 or 18% are fully vaccinated.

The remaining 1,008, or 12%, are considered partially vaccinated for they are either waiting for their second dose or have yet to pass the two-week period after their second dose to develop protection against the virus, the CESU said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the data proves that vaccines are effective, and the city government's aggressive vaccination efforts to achieve population protection is on the right track.

"This review of our data greatly proves that our vaccines work regardless of the brand. By releasing this information, we can inspire and encourage more of our QC residents and workers to register in our vaccination program," Belmonte said.

According to the CESU's figures, of those who are not vaccinated, 4,619 are asymptomatic, 1,012 are mild, 74 are moderate, 10 are severe, while 20 have died.

But out of 1,416 who contracted the infection while fully vaccinated, 1,031 or 73% did not experience any symptoms.

No vaccinated patient was classified as critical or severe. The remaining 349 are mild, 33 are moderate.

Only three confirmed cases in this group passed away, all of whom were senior citizens with comorbidities.

There was marked improvement among those who were partially vaccinated, too, as only 714 were asymptomatic, 271 were mild, and 19 were moderate.

Out of partially vaccinated breakthrough infections, the city government recorded just one severe case and three deaths.

The three, who were 49, 56 and 60 years old, also had comorbidities.

Dr. Rolando Cruz, CESU head, said that these numbers prove that vaccines provide the protection the body needs to prevent severe illness.

“These vaccines continue to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization of confirmed COVID-19 patients," he said.

We have seen that patients who are fully vaccinated are asymptomatic and thus can undergo isolation in facilities only, which also lessens the burden of our hospitals

As of Tuesday, the Quezon City government has vaccinated 1,563,554 individuals with their first doses — good for 91.97% of the 1.7 million target population — while 708,279 or 44.1% are already fully vaccinated.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.