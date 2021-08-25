



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
QC government: Vaccines helped prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 6:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
QC government: Vaccines helped prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization
Residents wait for their turn to get a shot of Sinovac vaccine at the cinema area of a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Data on the COVID-19 situation in Quezon City found that most active cases are unvaccinated people, the city government said Wednesday as it encouraged more residents to get vaccinated.



In a statement, the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit reported that out of the 8,159 total active cases from August 8-21, 2021, 5,735 or 70% were not vaccinated while just 1,416 or 18% are fully vaccinated.





The remaining 1,008, or 12%, are considered partially vaccinated for they are either waiting for their second dose or have yet to pass the two-week period after their second dose to develop protection against the virus, the CESU said. 



Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the data proves that vaccines are effective, and the city government's aggressive vaccination efforts to achieve population protection is on the right track. 



"This review of our data greatly proves that our vaccines work regardless of the brand. By releasing this information, we can inspire and encourage more of our QC residents and workers to register in our vaccination program," Belmonte said. 



According to the CESU's figures, of those who are not vaccinated, 4,619 are asymptomatic, 1,012 are mild, 74 are moderate, 10 are severe, while 20 have died. 



But out of 1,416 who contracted the infection while fully vaccinated, 1,031 or 73% did not experience any symptoms.



No vaccinated patient was classified as critical or severe. The remaining 349 are mild, 33 are moderate.



Only three confirmed cases in this group passed away, all of whom were senior citizens with comorbidities.



There was marked improvement among those who were partially vaccinated, too, as only 714 were asymptomatic, 271 were mild, and 19 were moderate. 



Out of partially vaccinated breakthrough infections, the city government recorded just one severe case and three deaths.



The three, who were 49, 56 and 60 years old, also had comorbidities.



Dr. Rolando Cruz, CESU head, said that these numbers prove that vaccines provide the protection the body needs to prevent severe illness.



“These vaccines continue to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization of confirmed COVID-19 patients," he said.



We have seen that patients who are fully vaccinated are asymptomatic and thus can undergo isolation in facilities only, which also lessens the burden of our hospitals



As of Tuesday, the Quezon City government has vaccinated 1,563,554 individuals with their first doses — good for 91.97% of the 1.7 million target population  —  while 708,279 or 44.1% are already fully vaccinated.



--



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For people in provinces near Manila, inclusion in 'NCR Plus' more a minus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For people in provinces near Manila, inclusion in 'NCR Plus' more a minus


                              

                                                                  By Geela Garcia |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Oriel resides in Cainta, less than an hour away from the National Capital Region, yet still hasn't received an update on when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan mayor tests positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan mayor tests positive for COVID-19


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a Facebook post, Malapitan said he is in good condition and is currently recovering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Mayor Isko discharged from hospital after COVID-19 bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Mayor Isko discharged from hospital after COVID-19 bout


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNR to reduce Bulacan-Pampanga travel time
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Travel time from Malolos in Bulacan to the Clark Freeport in Pampanga will be reduced from one hour and a half to 35 minutes once the Philippine National Railways Clark Phase 2 project is completed and becomes ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New Westmincom chief assumes post
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1st Infantry Division and Joint Task Force ZamPeLan commander, assumed his post as the new chief of the Western Mindanao Command yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH COVID-19 ward beyond capacity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH COVID-19 ward beyond capacity


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital announced yesterday that there are 100 patients too many for its 230-bed allocation for COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno&rsquo;s condition stable &ndash; hospital
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno’s condition stable – hospital


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, remains stable, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig: Drainage leak caused cracks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig: Drainage leak caused cracks


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pasig City government yesterday started repairs on the cracks found along a road in the Ortigas business district after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City enables online payment for property tax, business permits
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government has launched a new electronic payment facility allowing residents and business owners to pay their real property dues and new business permit applications online.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New swine disease outbreak hits 4 Cagayan towns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Four towns in Cagayan have recorded African swine fever cases again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with