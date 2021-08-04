




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP warns anti-vax group vs holding mass protest against gov't vaccination program
Vendors and other individuals working at the night market queue for their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Divisoria, Manila during the night vaccination program of the local government on Aug. 2, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
PNP warns anti-vax group vs holding mass protest against gov't vaccination program

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 1:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is discouraging a group of people that does not believe in COVID-19 vaccination to drop its plan of holding a mass action this month to protest the national government’s vaccination program.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said this comes after users on social media sought police action over the alleged mobilization plans of a group of "people who do not believe in the coronavirus disease" to protest the national government's vaccination program. 





Results from a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations from June 23 to June 26 suggest that about 45% of Filipinos are willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus. This was higher than the SWS survey from May, where only 3 out of 10 adult Filipinos were willing to get vaccinated. 



"It has come to my knowledge that some of our compatriots have been urging on social media to join them in a plan to hold a massive protest against our government's free vaccination," Eleazar said in Filipino.



“While we respect the right of the people to freedom of expression and even the decision of some people to refuse vaccination, encouraging our kababayan to do something that would compromise public health is a different matter,” he added.



RELATED: Arrests, police barriers at otherwise peaceful SONA protests



President Duterte earlier approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to place Metro Manila under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest quarantine status, starting Friday.



Part of the measure is stricter border control and the implementation of longer curfew hours, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in Metro Manila during the entire ECQ period. 



"We are now looking into whether there is a violation of the law in this activity for our action but hopefully we will not extend it further in such a situation," said Eleazar.



He said that the plan to stage a mass protest by anti-vaccine people "will endanger public health amid the threat of the Delta variant which triggered serious public health problems in India and some parts of the world."



“We encourage our compatriots not to pursue their plan because we will not allow it especially during the ECQ. Your right to hold protest actions ends when the right of the most number of our compatriots to be safe from COVID-19 starts,” he said. 



FROM INTERAKSYON: ‘COVID-19 vaccines work’: PGH data shows lower COVID-19 infections among fully-vaccinated health workers



The PNP earlier promised to observe "maximum tolerance" for protesters during Duterte's State of the Nation Address and respect their right to assembly.



However, rallyists were arrested and had their protest materials confiscated on the day of the SONA. 



Earlier, Duterte, who has long touted vaccination and herd immunity as the only way out of the coronavirus crisis for the Philippines, threatened to arrest anyone who refuses to get vaccinated. 



"If you don’t want to be vaccinated, I will have you arrested. The vaccine is from—I will have you injected on your butt," he said in Filipino at a public address in late June. 



"But if you don’t want to, I will have you arrested. That is in pursuance of a policy of our crisis of this health issue."



The chief executive added that if people refuse to receive COVID-19 jabs, he will direct barangay captains to record a tally of them.



“Choose: Get vaccinated or I will have you jailed? I am telling you, police detention cells are not clean, police are lazy to clean. Everything is there—every filth is there. You will stay there,” he added.



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.61 million coronavirus infections in the country, 63,137 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



— Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on ICC probe: Over my dead body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on ICC probe: Over my dead body


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday insisted he would rather be dead than submit to investigation by the International Criminal Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte commends Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte commends Villar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said it would be a loss to his administration if Public Works Secretary Mark Villar decides to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health acknowledged cases are rising in the capital but said on July 28 that there is still "no definitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked by Philstar.com if Gatchalian launching a bid for the vice presidency would change anything for the NPC, Sotto...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels


                              

                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, at the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, has filed a resolution calling on the Senate to investigate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies 


                              

                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, gave the said order after the call by Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA inside Philippines develops into Tropical Depression Gorio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA inside Philippines develops into Tropical Depression Gorio


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA in its latest bulletin reported that Gorio was last seen at 730 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel — PNP chief


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Workforce APORs who are leaving to go to work, what if they don't drive and are fetched by motorcycles? Right now, if you’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government probes politicians, firms, NGOs for 'financial support' to rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government probes politicians, firms, NGOs for 'financial support' to rebels


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
NICA claims that the communist rebels "have collected a whopping P5.8 billion from 2016 to 2018 alone to finance their terroristic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with