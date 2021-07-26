



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Marawi advocates press Duterte to make compensation bill a priority
Displaced people from Marawi City and members of civil society groups call for the passage of the Marawi compensation bill during the State of the Bakwit Address in Marawi City, 24 July 2021.
Prof. Tirmizy Abdullah/Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment

                     

                        

                           
Marawi advocates press Duterte to make compensation bill a priority

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 3:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Advocates are clamoring for President Rodrigo Duterte to identify as a priority measure during his final State of the Nation Address a proposal providing financial compensation for the survivors of the 2017 Marawi siege.



Marawi Compensation Advocates, a new coalition of 15 civil society organizations in the city, is pressing for Duterte to state his support for the compensation bill during his SONA.





"This is our plea to our president and lawmakers — to certify the passing of the compensation bill as urgent, so that we might have some justice for what happened in Marawi," said Ding Cali, a member of the coalition and director of the Kalimudan sa Ranao Foundation, Inc.



Certifying a bill as urgent exempts it from a rule that requires that a bill be read in plenary in separate readings on separate days. It also sends a strong signal for members of Congress, especially in one dominated by administration allies, to speed up passage of a proposed measure.



Saripada Pacasum Jr., a member of the Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch, said Duterte can show that he really cares about Mindanao and Maranaos by pushing for the proposed law during his speech.



Duterte is yet to say whether or not he supports the proposed Marawi compensation bill, advocates said in a media release. Bills are still pending at committees at the Senate and the House of Representatives.



Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco also did not identify the Marawi compensation bill as among their respective chamber’s priorities for the last session of the 18th Congress.



But for Marawi siege survivors like Jalanie Yahya, they would be “miserable” without the compensation bill.



“Papaano pa kami makakabalik sa aming mga lugar kung hindi maipapasa sa Senado ang compensation bill na ito? Paano mababayaran ang mga nawasak na mga ari-arian ng mga tao? Tulad namin, paano kami pag hindi pa ito naaprubahan? Saan kami kukuha ng perang pantustos sa aming mga bahay, dahil walang-wala po kami,” Yahya said.



(How can we go back to our homes if the Senate does not pass this compensation bill? How can we pay for our destroyed properties? What would happen to people like us if this is not approved? Where would we get money to repair our homes? We have nothing.)



The siege in Marawi by members of the Islamic State-inspired Maute took terror group lasted four months, resulting in the deaths of 114 civilians, 270 unidentified individuals, 168 government troops and 924 from the rebel group, according to the Asian Development Bank.



An even greater number — 370,000 — were forced out of their homes, while the cost of damage stood at P11.5 billion.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      MARAWI SIEGE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Caloocan police officer was arrested yesterday for beating his wife whom he accused of having an affair with another policeman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dredging operations in Marikina River that began last February prevented massive flooding in the city as the local government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan cathedral locked down after priest’s death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan was placed on lockdown yesterday following the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleazar, however, did not address the proximity of the attack to the Special Action Forces station and instead added that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City police said heavy traffic is expected on roads leading to and from the Batansang Pambansa Complex where President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City gov't confirms Delta variant case, says local transmission 'possible'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City gov't confirms Delta variant case, says local transmission 'possible'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“We have put in place extensive measures in preparation for the Delta variant and we continue to exert all effort to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four Delta variant cases in CDO linked to birthday party &mdash; mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four Delta variant cases in CDO linked to birthday party — mayor


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Once reports of the Delta variant came out, we redid the contact tracing and saw that there was a birthday party towards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCRPO all set for Duterte&rsquo;s last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCRPO all set for Duterte’s last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region Police Office is all set for the sixth and last State of the Nation Address of President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosebud nabbed for selling vaccine slots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosebud nabbed for selling vaccine slots


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation apprehended a former government witness and three others for allegedly selling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Marawi rehab 75% complete&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Marawi rehab 75% complete’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rehabilitation works in war-torn Marawi City is 75 percent complete, according to Task Force Bangon Marawi chief and Human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with