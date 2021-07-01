Maguindanao village gets easy access to clean water

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — For 54-year-old corn farmer Anselmo Kuling, it is something like a "dream come true."

Kuling was referring to the abundance now of safe drinking water in the upland Barangay Looy in South Upi, Maguindanao, a result of the setting up of a supply system by two foreign benefactors and the Bangsamoro labor ministry.

"We now have a steady supply of clean water for drinking and cooking," said the 38-year-old Lydia Anding, mother of three grade school children.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said Thursday he and his constituents are grateful to the International Labour Organization, to The People of Japan, or TPJ, which is a non-government entity, and to the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for embarking on the water system project for residents of Barangay Looy.



"Supply of safe drinking water in that area was scarce before because it is a high ground and springs are far from villages," Insular said.

He said the facility was opened to public use just two weeks ago by representatives from the ILO, the TPJ and MOLE-BARMM.

The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice through interventions meant to promote international labor standards.

The project was implemented jointly by the office of Minister Romeo Sema of MOLE-BARMM, the ILO and the TJP based on a study on the need for it and recommendations from local sectors.

"We are thankful to the ILO, to the People of Japan and the MOLE-BARMM for this project. Our local government unit will keep it functional round-the-clock," Insular said.