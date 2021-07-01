



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Maguindanao village gets easy access to clean water
The water system in Barangay Looy in South Upi, built by the Bangsamoro government with the help of foreign benefactors, is now functional. 
The STAR/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Maguindanao village gets easy access to clean water

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2021 - 2:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — For 54-year-old corn farmer Anselmo Kuling, it is something like a "dream come true."



Kuling was referring to the abundance now of safe drinking water in the upland Barangay Looy in South Upi, Maguindanao, a result of the setting up of a supply system by two foreign benefactors and the Bangsamoro labor ministry.



"We now have a steady supply of clean water for drinking and cooking," said the 38-year-old Lydia Anding, mother of three grade school children.



South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said Thursday he and his constituents are grateful to the International Labour Organization, to The People of Japan, or TPJ, which is a non-government entity, and to the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for embarking on the water system project for residents of Barangay Looy.

 

"Supply of safe drinking water in that area was scarce before because it is a high ground and springs are far from villages," Insular said.



He said the facility was opened to public use just two weeks ago by representatives from the ILO, the TPJ and MOLE-BARMM.



The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice through interventions meant to promote international labor standards.



The project was implemented jointly by the office of Minister Romeo Sema of MOLE-BARMM, the ILO and the TJP based on a study on the need for it and recommendations from local sectors.



"We are thankful to the ILO, to the People of Japan and the MOLE-BARMM for this project. Our local government unit will keep it functional round-the-clock," Insular said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INTERNATIONAL LABOR ORGANIZATION
                                                      MAGUINDANAO
                                                      SOUTH UPI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan rolls out Moderna vaccines for residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan rolls out Moderna vaccines for residents


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"San Juan City rented ultralow freezers, which are on standby at the arena, so the vaccines can be properly stored on-site...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Makati elderly to get incentives
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Senior citizens in Makati who have completed their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will receive incentives from the city government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 5 ‘hijackers’ slain in Benguet shootout
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five suspected hijackers were killed in an alleged shootout with operatives of the Highway Patrol Group in Tuba, Benguet yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Valenzuela City has suspended the business permit of the factory that paid one of its workers in five and 10-centavo coi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu resumes COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ruth Malinao |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Cebu City government will resume its COVID-19 vaccination today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Maguindanao village gets easy access to clean water
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maguindanao village gets easy access to clean water


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 For 54-year-old corn farmer Anselmo Kuling, it is something like a "dream come true."

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Legarda: Better opportunities will end child labor
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Legarda: Better opportunities will end child labor


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
As a legislator, Legarda authored and sponsored relevant laws to address the continuing problem of child labor, such as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City terminates eZConsult deal with Zuellig
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government on Tuesday terminated its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. following a series of technical glitches suffered by residents trying to book a schedule through its online vaccine registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila kidnappings: PNP vows cooperation in NBI probe
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will cooperate in the probe of the National Bureau of Investigation on the alleged kidnapping by policemen of three persons in Manila last April, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PAF helicopter crash victims identified
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force has identified the crewmembers of a brand new S-70i Black Hawk helicopter who died when the aircraft crashed in Capas, Tarlac last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with