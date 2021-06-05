Media executive shot dead in General Santos City

MANILA, Philippines — A media executive was shot dead Friday by unknown assailants in General Santos City.

Brigada Group of Companies said in a statement that Yentez Quintoy, their executive director and chief of staff, was driving home to have lunch with her children when individuals onboard a black motorcycle approached her and shot her at close range.

State-run Philippine News Agency reported that Quintoy was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

PNA added that witnesses said the suspects appeared to have been following Quintoy when she left Brigada’s office.

“Her untimely demise is a big loss to the company at this time that we are all faced with numerous challenges brought by the pandemic,” said the Brigada group, which put up a P1 million reward for anyone who can point to the perpetrators of the killing.

The Brigada group is the mother company of Brigada Mass Media Corp., which operates a television station and three newspapers in Mindanao, as well as a network of radio stations.