QC cop who killed 52-year-old already slapped with criminal, admin charges
Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar escorts Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan at Camp Karingal headed for medical on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Zinampan is the suspect in shooting at point blank range of the 52-year-old Lilibeth Valdez at Sitio Ruby, Fairview in Quezon City on the night of May 31.
QC cop who killed 52-year-old already slapped with criminal, admin charges

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 12:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police MSgt. Hensie Zinampan, the Quezon City cop who murdered a 52-year-old in a now-viral video, has already been slapped with criminal and administrative charges, the chief of police said Thursday. 



This was confirmed by Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, in a statement sent to reporters Thursday morning. 





Zinampan was caught on video pulling the hair of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez and shooting her in the neck in front of her family members. 



In the wake of the killing, rights groups and government officials called into question Eleazar's internal cleansing program as well as the police leadership's typical "isolated incident" narrative.



"We believe that more and more of our police remain true to their sworn duty and ready to serve the people," Eleazar said in response in an earlier statement. 



Mental health?



Despite calls for reform in the PNP over what critics say is a culture of violence and impunity, Eleazar in his statement called attention to the mental health of the suspect, saying he was "seriously considering suggestions on subjecting all police personnel to regular neuro-psychiatric tests."



He also suggested that the December killings of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio in Paniqui, Tarlac, by former policeman Jonel Nuezva may also have been caused by mental health afflictions. 



"I acknowledge there is really a need to prioritize this given the nature of our duty...trauma risk management should be given more attention," the PNP chief said. 



Eleazar admitted that the healthcare services of the organization still have limitations but said that the organization would explore possible partnerships with groups, institutions and facilities advocating the importance of mental health. 



“Until then, our police commanders who observe signs of emotional imbalance or mental disorder on their men should immediately refer them for neuro-psychiatric evaluation, through their respective health units. This way we can help them cope and heal and avoid being a danger to themselves and others.”



Eleazar apologizes for viral video



Speaking in an interview aired over ANC that same morning, the police chief also appealed for the public's understanding as he likened himself to a father disciplining his stubborn children after they commit any wrongdoing. 



To recall, the PNP posted a video on its official social media pages showing the PNP chief yelling profanities as he confronted the dirty cop. He also slams him against the wall in the video. 



"I'm sorry, I should have been more circumspect with my actions. We have protocols there," he said, though the viral post remains published on the Philippine National Police's social media channels after amassing tens of thousands of engagements. 



"My point was just that this police officer had no shame. Anyway, I'm asking for forgiveness," he also said in Filipino.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

