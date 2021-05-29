



































































 




   







   















8 Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Malaysia turned over to Philippine military
Marine Brig. Gen. Antonio Rojas signs the document on Malaysia's turnover of the eight Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Sabah, Malaysia.  
                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Malaysian government turned over Friday to Philippine authorities the eight wanted Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Sabah, Malaysia last week.



Sansibar Bensio, Firdaus Omar, Munimar Binda, Ladin Mujahirin, Hamzah Faisal, Sansis Mohammad, Halim Akhir and Yusuf are now in the custody of the Sulu provincial police under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.



Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, said Saturday the eight Abu Sayyaf members were arrested by agents of the Eastern Sabah Security Command, acting on tips from the Filipino communities in Sabah.



The eight terrorists, implicated in heinous crimes, were turned over by Malaysian security officials to counterparts from the WestMinCom and the Sulu provincial police on Friday in Taganak island town in Tawi-Tawi.



The eight men were accompanied to Taganak by Malaysian Army Brig. Gen.Datuk Ahmad Fuan Othman and companions from the Malaysian military and police.



The eight terrorists were said to have fled to Sabah due to WestMinCom’s unrelenting anti-Abu Sayyaf operations in Sulu and in Tawi-Tawi.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

