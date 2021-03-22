#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Metro Manila hospitals reaching full capacity for COVID-19 patients
Health workers use up the remaining 200 doses AstraZeneca vaccines for the staff of Amang Rodriguez Hospital at Marikina Sport Center in Marikina City on Friday, March 19, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Metro Manila hospitals reaching full capacity for COVID-19 patients

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 6:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — With coronavirus cases steadily on the rise in Metro Manila, the capital region's hospitals are starting to feel the crunch as total bed and intensive care units for COVID-19 patients near full capacity.   

Health officials recorded 8,019 additional COVID- 19 infections earlier Monday afternoon, bringing the national caseload to 671,792. The number set a record high in daily coronavirus additions in the country, which has been on lockdown for 370 days—the longest quarantine in the world. 

In separate advisories issued Monday, the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa and The Medical City in Pasig reported being at full capacity status for coronavirus patients. 

"We are advising all suspect, probable, and confirmed COVID-19 patients to seek urgent care in other institutions in the meantime," the former said in a statement. 

Citing figures from Dr. Edwin Dimatatac, director of Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Muntinlupa City Information Officer Tez Navarro also told Philstar.com in a text message that the city's hospital had reached 111% of its total capacity and 94% for coronavirus patients. 

St. Luke's Medical Center also released an advisory earlier Monday informing the public that the COVID-19 ward and ICU units of its two hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City have reached full capacity. The two hospitals are still able to service non-COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday evening, the Quezon City General Hospital also reported being at 111% of its capacity for its coronavirus intensive care unit, while its COVID-19 ward was at 103% capacity.

According to the city government's public information office, the Novaliches District Hospital is also at an 84.3% occupancy rate for coronavirus patients. 

"Once confirmed positive, [we] transfer the patients to COVID facilities like QCGH and Lung Center. However, we have 10-bed makeshift facility ward located at the parking lot and 22-bed COVID Ward in the third floor of the hospital," the PIO also told reporters in a text message.  

The Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital also in Quezon City said, too, that its general nursing units had reached 125% occupancy rates with over 500 confirmed cases of the pathogen.  

In its case tally issued Monday afternoon, the DOH said that only 53% of the country's 1,900  total ICU beds are being utilized. It added that just  41% of the 13,500 total isolation beds are also being used.   

As it currently stands, the Department of Health requires hospitals to allocate at least 30% of beds for coronavirus patients. Earlier on in the pandemic, the solution of the government's inter-agency task force for pandemic response was to retrofit state-owned concert halls and stadiums into quarantine venue to increase patient capacity. 

On Sunday, the OCTA Research Group projected that hospitals within the capital region would reach capacity by Holy Week if the national  government fails to slow down transmission.

Later that day, President Rodrigo Duterte approved proposals to put up the so-called "NCR Plus bubble" in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH LOCAL GOVERNMENTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Laguna mulls ban on home quarantine, urges COVID-19 patients to go to centers instead
Laguna mulls ban on home quarantine, urges COVID-19 patients to go to centers instead
4 hours ago
"We're really going to be tightening up now... if the people really do not cooperate, we're really going to implement it strictly,"...
Nation
fbfb
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
By Marlon Luistro | 1 day ago
Garcera also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for...
Nation
fbfb
QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols
QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols
1 day ago
"The city government will be enforcing stricter monitoring of the implementation of health protocols with the help of QCPD...
Nation
fbfb
Karapatan paralegal arrested in Cagayan de Oro
Karapatan paralegal arrested in Cagayan de Oro
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"We are currently unaware as to where she was brought. Please help us find her. She had been red-tagged and was at the receiving...
Nation
fbfb
122 COVID-19 patients rushed to Cagayan hospital
By Raymund Catindig | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Health personnel at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in this city are having difficulty accommodating the 122 COVID patients who were brought to the hospital on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Baguio to ban visitors from NCR, nearby provinces
Baguio to ban visitors from NCR, nearby provinces
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday announced that the city would no longer accept tourists from general community...
Nation
fbfb
29 Manila barangays under lockdown
29 Manila barangays under lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has placed under granular lockdown at least 29 barangays in the city amid a surge in COVID-19 c...
Nation
fbfb
Manning agency faces raps for &lsquo;abandoning&rsquo; infected worker
Manning agency faces raps for ‘abandoning’ infected worker
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government will file charges against a manning agency for allegedly failing to help a worker infected with...
Nation
fbfb
Churches closed for Holy Week
Churches closed for Holy Week
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Catholic churches under the Dioceses of Cubao and Novaliches in Quezon City will be under lockdown beginning today to help...
Nation
fbfb
Bello: Government to secure release of kidnapped Pinoy seafarers
Bello: Government to secure release of kidnapped Pinoy seafarers
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Negotiations are ongoing to secure the immediate and safe release of four Filipino seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with