In new record high, Philippines reports 8,019 new COVID-19 cases
Patients stay at the entrance of the emergency room of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City while waiting for further medical attention on Monday midnight.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

In new record high, Philippines reports 8,019 new COVID-19 cases

(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials in the country reported 8,019 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest so far since the pandemic hreached the Philippines in 2020 and amid days of surges in cases.

This pushed the Philippines' overall count of infections to 671,792.

  • Active cases: 80,970 or 12.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 103, bringing the number to 577, 850.
  • Deaths: 4, or now 12,972 in total

What's new today?

  • March 22 marked the first day of the Greater Manila Area being in a 'bubble' where non-essential travel and mass gatherings are prohibited in the next two weeks.
     
  • Hospitals called for staff reinforcements as several big facilities reached critical level.
     
  • The health department urged the public to respect the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination as officials admitted some Filipinos had jumped the line despite a priority list.
     
  • Some 400,000 more donated doses of Sinovac will reach the country this week. This brings Beijing's total aid of COVID-19 jabs to Manila to a million doses. — Christian Deiparine

