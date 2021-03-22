In new record high, Philippines reports 8,019 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials in the country reported 8,019 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest so far since the pandemic hreached the Philippines in 2020 and amid days of surges in cases.

This pushed the Philippines' overall count of infections to 671,792.

Active cases: 80,970 or 12.1% of the total

Recoveries: 103, bringing the number to 577, 850.

Deaths: 4, or now 12,972 in total

What's new today?