#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
5.56-cal bullet jackets found in slain Los BaÃ±os mayor, says PNP
Mayor Caesar Perez, 66, was walking toward the receiving area of the town hall building in Barangay Batong Malake when an unidentified gunman shot him twice in the head at around 8:45 p.m., according to the Laguna police.
Municipal Government of Los Baños Facebook page
5.56-cal bullet jackets found in slain Los Baños mayor, says PNP
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 7:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The investigation into the killing of Los Baños, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez found that the latter was shot three times with a 5.56-cal firearm, though no match for the bullet jackets has been found, the national police disclosed Monday. 

At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Brig. Gen. Steve Ludan, director of the PNP Crime Laboratory, said that the evidence recovered at the crime scene had been encoded in the agency's firearm identification database, though no match has been found yet as of Thursday, December 10. 

A ballistics examination conducted on the metal fragments collected both at the crime scene and in the cadaver, he said, also showed that the bullet jackets were fired from a 5.56 caliber firearm, while a separate autopsy report suggested that the mayor died from gunshot wounds to the head, trunk, and right shoulder. 

According to Ludan, the bullet's fragmented condition rendered investigators unable to tell if they came from the same weapon.  

To recall, Perez was shot at the Los Baños Municipal Hall in Barangay Timugan on December 3 by an unidentified gunman who fled in a white van. The mayor was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians at the Health Serv Medical Hospital. 

The shooting of the mayor, an earlier inclusion in President Rodrigo Duterte's publicized narco-list, came hours after the chief executive at a speech in Cavite urged cops to "shoot first" and not worry about human rights. Perez's family insists he was not involved in illegal drugs. 

Investigators are still trying to determine whether or not the attack was politically motivated.

The slain mayor's remains were laid to rest over the weekend at a burial that attracted thousands according to a report on GMA News. — Franco Luna 

CESAR PEREZ PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP official faces ax over Parojinog assault
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismisssal of a police official who reportedly...
Nation
fbfb
4 ‘fake’ real estate agents nabbed in Cavite
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons tagged in real estate scams were arrested in Cavite on Friday, authorities reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Malate police chief sacked
By Rey Galupo | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The chief of the Manila Police District Station 9 in Malate has been relieved from his post for alleged neglect of duty.
Nation
fbfb
Magat Dam hits critical level anew
By Victor Martin | 21 hours ago
The water level in Magat Dam, located along the borders of Isabela and Ifugao provinces, reached the critical level yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
7 Zambales ‘ninja cops’ relieved
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven police officers in Zambales were relieved from their posts for allegedly recycling illegal drugs seized from anti-narcotics operations.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Police nab suspects in murder of Pangasinan journalist
6 hours ago
To recall, Maganes was shot as he was about to enter the compound of his home in Sitio Licsab, Barangay San Blas. Witnesses...
Nation
fbfb
23 held for quarantine breach at baptismal party
By Rey Galupo | 21 hours ago
At least 23 people were arrested for violating COVID-19 health protocols during a baptismal party at the Manila North Cemetery...
Nation
fbfb
Power supply glitch hits MRT-3
By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
Several stations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 stopped operations yesterday due to a power supply glitch.
Nation
fbfb
Lotto winner yet to claim P265.3 million prize
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
The lone bettor from Manila who won the P265.3-million jackpot of the Super Lotto’s draw last week has yet to claim...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in PNP rise to 8,559
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing to 8,559 the total number of PNP personnel...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with