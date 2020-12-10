#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
'Google search is not enough': Cebu establishments hit ableist resort on social media
This undated photo shows a view of Plantation Bay Resort and Spa in Mactan, Cebu
Plantation Bay Resort and Spa/Facebook
'Google search is not enough': Cebu establishments hit ableist resort on social media
(Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 5:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Businesses and establishments from Cebu took subtle jabs at a Mactan resort whose shareholder wrongly shamed a parent for the behavior of her child with autism. 

This follows the viral post of a mother of a child with special needs outlining the treatment she and her child received at the hands of employees of the Plantation Bay Resort and Spa in Cebu. In her post, Mai Pages, whose son has autism, said that she and her son were called out by lifeguards at the resort pool after her son began "squealing with delight."

The incident triggered discourse online about the lack of disability sensitivity in establishments in the Philippines, and the resort was largely panned by autism advocates. All this came as the nation celebrated National Human Rights Consciousness Week, and days after the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities for 2020.

In a comment referencing the incident, Shangri-La's Mactan Resort and Spa wrote: "Children screaming when they're happy equates to a child squealing in pure joy and this is what we want to hear."

"If the kids are happy, it becomes a delightful vacation for Mom and Dad too," the page also said. 

In a separate Facebook post, the owners of Asian fusion restaurant Banana Pancake Trail Cebu posted a photo of their two children with special needs, saying: "Seventeen years is not enough for us to fully understand what autism is, a plain Google search simply couldn't be enough." 

This was in reference to the now-deleted response of Manny Gonzalez, one of the resort's shareholders to Pages' complaint, where he accused her of lying, claiming that "uncontrolled shouting is not a symptom of autism." 

"When all our children are finally allowed to go out, bring them to Banana Pancake Trail. They can eat whatever they want for free. If they have a special request on the menu, we can make it happen. They can be noisy and rowdy. They can make a mess. Our staff will never discriminate and will cleanup after them with a smile. We offer streetfood. We feed the soul. But most importantly, we serve kindness and compassion."

Gonzalez has since issued a secondary apology for the incident, but not before highlighting that the hotel's policy at "keeping noise levels down in the pool" was geared towards the safety and relaxation for all guests. "We try to apply this policy even-handedly. As a result of that policy, in almost 25 years we have never had a child die here. A mother's pride is important, but more important are the lives of the children who come here," he wrote.  

Franco Luna

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY PLANTATION BAY PWDS RESORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Valenzuela orders NLEX to reimburse 'accidental charges' to motorists
1 day ago
“I fully support cashless transactions, especially as this is part of the new normal. But if implementation is flawed,...
Nation
fbfb
8 provinces identified as COVID-19 areas of concern
By Janvic Mateo | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Experts have identified eight “provinces of concern” for recording a significant increase in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the first week of this month.
Nation
fbfb
Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in clash
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A sub-leader of Abu Sayyaf bandits was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers shortly after midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Rainy in Southern Luzon, Northern Samar due to LPA
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area spotted off Northern Samar will continue to bring heavy rains over Southern Luzon and Northern Samar until...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu resort probed over child discrimination
By Catherine Talavera | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Tourism has launched an investigation into an incident at a resort in Cebu, which drew flak for discrimination against a child with special needs.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
MPTC seeks guidance from government on RFID
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has sought guidance from the national government regarding the suspension of the North Luzon...
Nation
fbfb
Truck ban to resume in Metro Manila
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will resume the implementation of a total truck ban in the metropolis starting...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas: 37,000 cops to undergo swab tests
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Around 37,000 Philippine National Police members in Metro Manila will be subjected to COVID-19 testing.
Nation
fbfb
Philippines not yet drug-free by 2022 — DDB
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The government may not meet its target of a drug-free country when President Duterte steps down in 2022, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
NBI probes counterterror chief’s death
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into all possible angles in the death of its counterterrorism chief at the NBI headquarters in Manila on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with