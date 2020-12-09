THE BUDGETARIAN
'Shame on you': Karen Davila slams Plantation Bay shareholder over reaction for parent of child with autism
Broadcaster Karen Davila
ABS-CBN/Released
'Shame on you': Karen Davila slams Plantation Bay shareholder over reaction for parent of child with autism
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila blasted a Cebu resort shareholder for responding negatively to a review by a parent of a child with special needs.

In her Twitter account, the veteran broadcaster shared the screenshot of the parent’s review for Plantation Bay in Cebu.

 

 

“Shame on you Manny Gonzales of Plantation Bay for trying to school a parent of a child with autism on what the symptoms are. You are a disgrace to the tourism industry. Your words & heartlessness do not belong in the world today that seeks to include all persons with needs,” Karen said.

Mai Pages, a mother to a six-year-old child with autism, described an alleged "discriminating" experience while in the resort and shared the review on travel review website Trip Advisor. She wrote in the review that the resort was "not an ideal place for a child with special needs."

In a now deleted comment, the resort’s shareholder Manny Gonzalez replied to the mother and accused her of "most likely deliberately lying" since "uncontrolled shouting is not a symptom of autism." He went as far as questioning the child's diagnosis.

"Google 'Autism' and verify this for yourself. Therefore this parent is most likely deliberately lying, or has been given an incorrect diagnosis of autism, when what the child more likely has is a lack of discipline due to simple parental neglect,” he commented.

Meanwhile, the resort already issued an apology to the mother for "poor handling of a guest complaint a couple days ago."

"I was wrong to question the mother's motives, and deeply regret the impression that we are not supportive of the community of parents with children who have special needs," Manny said.

"As a result of that policy, in almost 25 years we have never had a child die here. A mother's pride is important, but more important are the lives of children who come here. Regardless, I handled this case poorly, and apologize to all the parties who felt offended by my reply," he added.

RELATED: '#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN rehires retrenched employees

