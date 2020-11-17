#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Soldiers gun down Masbate journalist in alleged encounter
Photo shows Ronnie Villamor. VIllamor, 50, was shot dead by members of the army after he supposedly drew a firearm when he was ordered to stop as he rode his motorcycle.
National Union of Journalists of the Philippines
Soldiers gun down Masbate journalist in alleged encounter
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Soldiers killed Saturday a stringer for a Masbate tabloid and pastor in what they described as an encounter — an allegation that colleagues of the journalist say is untrue.

Citing a police report, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) reported Tuesday that Ronnie Villamor, 50, was shot dead by members of the army after he supposedly drew a firearm when he was ordered to stop as he rode his motorcycle.

Army troops, led by 2nd Lieutenant Maydim Jomadil, told police that they were investigating the presence of five armed men in Barangay Matanglad who allegedly fled as they approached.

But colleagues of Villamor tell a different story, according to the union.

They said that the freelance journalist went to Matanglad with four surveyors from Legazpi City at the request of a landowner to provide media coverage of the survey, which a local journalist says is typical for such activities as owners involved in disputes believe that the presence of the media would prevent violence.

Villamor’s colleagues also said that he and his colleagues even coordinated with the local police and informed them of why they were going to Matanglad.

But they said that the survey did not happen as a group of soldiers supposedly prevented Villamor’s group from pushing through.

Villamor then decided to phone local police for assistance, his colleagues said. It was then that several gunshots were heard and Villamor was killed.

According to NUJP’s tally, Villamor is the fourth journalist to be killed in Masbate, the 19th slain during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the 191st since 1986.

His killing comes only four days after Virgilio Maganes was shot dead by unknown assailants onboard a motorcycle outside of his home in Villasis, Pangasinan. — Xave Gregorio

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Student dies from hazing
By Roel PareÃ±o | 19 hours ago
A senior high school student died during a fraternity hazing in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Colleagues mourn loss of veteran Kidapawan journalist
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Malu Cadelina-Manar, 52, a leader of different media blocs in central Mindanao, died on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
4 Quezon town execs suspended for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has suspended four municipal officials in Mulanay, Quezon province in connection with the allegedly anomalous procurement of a generator set in 2013.
Nation
fbfb
Another Pinoy abroad dies of COVID-19
By Helen Flores | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Another Filipino succumbed to COVID-19 abroad, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Troopers foil NPA attack on relief goods
By Ed Amoroso | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers prevented suspected New People’s Army guerrillas from taking away truckloads of relief goods intended for victims of Typhon Ulysses in Quezon province on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
100,000 PUV operators to get cash subsidy
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
More than 100,000 public utility vehicle operators will receive cash subsidies from the government this week, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbfb
MOA on EDSA busway bridge signed
By Richmond Mercurio | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Transportation has inked an agreement with property developers SM Prime Holdings, DM Wesceslao and Associates Inc. and Double Dragon Properties Corp. for the construction of EDSA busway bridge...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH opens Las Piñas quarantine center
By Ghio Ong | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
More rooms are now available for COVID-19 patients in Las Piñas City with the opening of a quarantine facility yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Fire hits Army barracks
By Ghio Ong | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A fire of unknown origin broke out at the barracks of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Sunday night.
Nation
fbfb
6/49 lotto pot soars to P200 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is expected to reach P200 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with