Pangasinan broadcaster who survived assassination try in 2016 shot dead
Virgilio Maganes is the 18th journalist slain under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — A broadcaster from Pangasinan who survived an assassination attempt on him in 2016 was shot dead Tuesday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reported.

Citing police, the union said that a motorcycle-riding gunman fired six times at Virgilio Maganes, 62, in front of his home in Villasis town in Pangasinan. Bombo Radyo Dagupan said he died of a shot to the head.

Almost exactly four years ago, motorcycle-riding gunmen also fired at Maganes while he was onboard a tricycle. The wounded Maganes played dead while those who attempted to take his life left a cardboard sign saying, “Drug pusher, huwag pamarisan (don’t emulate).”

The NUJP suspects that his killing is related to the botched assassination attempt. It added that the earlier incident was unresolved and Maganes was left without protection.

“This did not, however, stop him from continuing to work as a journalist and Vir represented his chapter at the NUJP's 10th Congress,” the union said.

According to NUJP’s count, Manganes is the 18th journalist who has been killed during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the 190th since 1986.

“His death is an indictment on this government's empty boast that press freedom is alive and well in the country,” the NUJP said.

The union is demanding authorities to work fast to solve the killing of Maganes.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that he will immediately refer Maganes’ killing to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, which he said will first determine whether the killing was work-related and if it is related to the 2016 assassination attempt. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

