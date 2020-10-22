Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on track for completion

MANILA, Philippines — The completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as the Rockwell Bridge, is right on schedule, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar inspected the bridge replacement project on Tuesday.

The bridge will help ease traffic congestion between Makati and Mandaluyong, Villar said.

“Despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, which hampered construction activities for two months, we are seeing significant progress on the project. We are confident that the bridge’s construction is on track for the 2021 opening,” Villar said.

He said the project is part of the Metro Manila logistics improvement program to ease traffic jams along EDSA.

“This bridge is one of the many projects that are part of our master plan to decongest EDSA,” Villar said.

The 506-meter Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Estrella, Makati to Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong is a world-class bridge financed by China.

When completed, the bridge can accommodate an average of 50,000 vehicles daily.