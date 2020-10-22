#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on track for completion
DPWH Secretary Mark Villar inspected the bridge replacement project on Tuesday.
Geremy Pintolo
Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on track for completion
Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as the Rockwell Bridge, is right on schedule, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar inspected the bridge replacement project on Tuesday.

The bridge will help ease traffic congestion between Makati and Mandaluyong, Villar said.

“Despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, which hampered construction activities for two months, we are seeing significant progress on the project. We are confident that the bridge’s construction is on track for the 2021 opening,” Villar said.

He said the project is part of the Metro Manila logistics improvement program to ease traffic jams along EDSA.

“This bridge is one of the many projects that are part of our master plan to decongest EDSA,” Villar said.

The 506-meter Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Estrella, Makati to Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong is a world-class bridge financed by China.

When completed, the bridge can accommodate an average of 50,000 vehicles daily.

MARK VILLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Manila gets first female police chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The first ever female police chief in Metro Manila was named last week, the National Capital Region Police Office announced...
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan Valley cops roll out facial recognition system vs crime
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
These application-enabled smartphones will be used by police personnel at checkpoints and other police operations, Police...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA’s Pialago apologizes for comment on activist
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago apologized yesterday after drawing criticism...
Nation
fbfb
DILG: No live crowd, bets in cockfighting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Cockfighting aficionados should find ways to enjoy the games as live crowd and bets are prohibited.
Nation
fbfb
PNP Maritime Group commended for catching illegal fishers in Tawi-Tawi
14 hours ago
"By protecting the municipal waters from illegal fishing encroachment, we are protecting the constitutionally guaranteed rights...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
NGCP turns over P282 million housing for Valenzuela informal settlers
1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, together with Gawad Kalinga, has turned over the first batch of low-rise housing...
Nation
fbfb
121 frontline workers positive for COVID-19
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
At least 121 frontline workers have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing free swab tests provided by the Manila city...
Nation
fbfb
More cops deployed during Christmas – PNP
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
With more people expected to head outdoors during the Christmas season amid the easing of quarantine restrictions, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
Pepito to intensify as it exits Philippines
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Pepito is expected to intensify into a severe storm as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility tod...
Nation
fbfb
New NCR military chief named
By Michael Punongbayan | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has designated Brig. Gen. Marceliano Teofilo as commander of the AFP’s Joint Task Force – National Capital Region.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with