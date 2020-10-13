#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
LTFRB: 44 new PUJ routes, 4,820 more jeepneys on Metro Manila streets
Jeepney operators and drivers will have to face the reality that their days are numbered with the looming phaseout of old jeepneys, a transport official said on Monday night.
STAR/ File
LTFRB: 44 new PUJ routes, 4,820 more jeepneys on Metro Manila streets
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed 44 additional routes of the traditional public utility jeepney and 4,820 more units to ply routes in Metro Manila, it said Tuesday.

This is stated in the Memorandum Circular 2020-058 dated Saturday, October 10, the LTFRB said.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday morning, the transportation department said that 27,016 traditional PUJs are now traveling on 302 routes in Metro Manila since the implementation of the general community quarantine in June as a result.

As far back as June, there has existed a public clamor for the further reopening of public transport after much of its capacity was suspended and limited amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The total figure is still just a fraction of the 74,000 traditional jeepneys left idled estimated by transport group Piston—leaving just 37% of drivers and operators with a livelihood, though a significant increase from 17% in late August. 

RELATED: 'Jeepneys are safe': Transport groups stage protest outside LTFRB office

In an earlier text message sent to Philstar.com then, Mody Floranda, president of Piston, said that despite the higher numbers of public utility vehicles being deployed with the implementation of general community quarantine, the group wants all jeepney drivers allowed back on the road.

"What we're asking for is for 100% of [traditional jeepneys] to be able to ride again and serve the public and help lift the economy of our country. We want drivers and operators to have a livelihood again and for the public to have rides going to work again, and we want the drivers to be given their aid," he said in Filipino. 

Unit breakdown 

  1. Traditional public utility jeepney
    Routes opened: 302
    Authorized units: 27,016
  2. Modern public utility jeepney 
    Routes opened: 48
    Authorized units: 845
  3. Public utility bus
    Routes: 34
    Authorized units: 4,016
  4. Point-to-point bus 
    Routes opened: 34
    Authorized units: 387
  5. UV Express 
    Routes opened: 76
    Authorized units: 3,263
  6. Taxi 
    Authorized units: 20,927
  7. Transport network vehicle services 
    Authorized units: 24,356
  8. Provincial public utility bus 
    Routes opened: 12
    Authorized units: 286
  9. Modern UV Express
    Routes opened: 2
    Authorized units: 40

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD LTFRB MASS TRANSPORTATION CRISIS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hunt on for suspects in motorcycle rider’s slay
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
Police have launched a manhunt for two men tagged in the murder of a motorcycle rider in Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City.
Nation
fbfb
PNP official axed, charged for rape tries on Parojinog
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Philippine National Police official was relieved from his post and slapped with criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting...
Nation
fbfb
Suspect in mayor’s slay killed
By Michael Punongbayan | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The alleged mastermind in the kidnapping and murder of a town mayor and his son was killed in a joint police and military operation in Cebu City on Sunday night.
Nation
fbfb
2 Koreans escape from CIDG custody
By Neil Jayson Servallos | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Two South Korean detainees escaped from the detention facility of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at the Southern Police District headquarters in Taguig after stealing a policeman’s firearm on...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon mayor, wife catch COVID-19
By Michelle Zoleta | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The mayor of this town and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Senate Oks franchise for Bulacan airport
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading the franchise application for the construction of a domestic and...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City posts highest COVID-19 recovery rate
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Quezon City’s recovery rate for COVID-19 has increased to 85 percent, Mayor Joy Belmonte said in her State of the City...
Nation
fbfb
Isko opens public library in Ermita
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno inaugurated yesterday the rehabilitated public library along Taft Avenue in Ermita.
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors oppose shorter curfew
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors yesterday opposed the plan of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Nation
fbfb
Over 15,000 cops penalized for offenses
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
A total of 15,768 police officers have been penalized for criminal and administrative offenses since 2016, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with