LTFRB: 44 new PUJ routes, 4,820 more jeepneys on Metro Manila streets

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed 44 additional routes of the traditional public utility jeepney and 4,820 more units to ply routes in Metro Manila, it said Tuesday.

This is stated in the Memorandum Circular 2020-058 dated Saturday, October 10, the LTFRB said.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday morning, the transportation department said that 27,016 traditional PUJs are now traveling on 302 routes in Metro Manila since the implementation of the general community quarantine in June as a result.

As far back as June, there has existed a public clamor for the further reopening of public transport after much of its capacity was suspended and limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The total figure is still just a fraction of the 74,000 traditional jeepneys left idled estimated by transport group Piston—leaving just 37% of drivers and operators with a livelihood, though a significant increase from 17% in late August.

In an earlier text message sent to Philstar.com then, Mody Floranda, president of Piston, said that despite the higher numbers of public utility vehicles being deployed with the implementation of general community quarantine, the group wants all jeepney drivers allowed back on the road.

"What we're asking for is for 100% of [traditional jeepneys] to be able to ride again and serve the public and help lift the economy of our country. We want drivers and operators to have a livelihood again and for the public to have rides going to work again, and we want the drivers to be given their aid," he said in Filipino.

Unit breakdown